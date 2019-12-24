In observance of the Christmas holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

  • Winston-Salem city offices will be closed today.
  • Forsyth County offices will be closed today, and Thursday.
  • State offices will be closed today, and Thursday.
  • Federal offices will be closed today.
  • Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools classes will resume Jan. 6.
  • Garbage collections: Thursday and Friday will be on a regular schedule.
  • Yard-waste cart collections: Today and Thursday will be postponed one day.
  • Blue-week recycling collections: Today through Friday collections will be postponed one day.

Compiled by Melissa Hall

