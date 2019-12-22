In observance of the Christmas holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

  • Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Wednesday.
  • Forsyth County offices will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
  • State offices will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
  • Federal offices will be closed Wednesday.
  • Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will resume Jan. 6.
  • Garbage collections: Tuesday and Wednesday will be collected one day early; Thursday and Friday will be on a regular schedule.
  • Yard-waste cart collections: Monday and Tuesday will be on a regular schedule; Wednesday and Thursday collections will be postponed one day.
  • Blue-week recycling collections: Monday and Tuesday will be on a regular schedule. Wednesday through Friday will be postponed one day.

Compiled by Melissa Hall

