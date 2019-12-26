In observance of the Christmas holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced:

  • Forsyth County offices will be closed today.
  • State offices will be closed today.
  • Garbage collections: today and Friday will be on a regular schedule.
  • Yard-waste cart collections: Today will be postponed one day.
  • Blue-week recycling collections: Today and Friday collections will be postponed one day.
  • Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools classes will resume Jan. 6.

Compiled by Melissa Hall

