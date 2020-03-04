GREENSBORO — High Point's semiannual furniture market usually draws between 75,000 and 80,000 attendees, many of whom come from other nations.
China, however, won't be among them this spring. Normally, the country sends the second-largest contingent of international furniture buyers and exhibitors to the High Point Market, which begins April 25.
But not now. Not after the coronavirus.
The outbreak has paralyzed parts of the world — Italy closed all schools and universities Wednesday — but China, where the virus originated, has suffered the most and longest. Life has been reduced to a crawl. Some factories remain shuttered. And the country's international business travel has slowed almost to a halt.
"We have zero industry people from China who have registered" said Tom Conley, the High Point Market Authority's president and CEO.
As the outbreak continues, big companies are trying to keep their employees healthy by banning business trips — but they've dealt a gut punch to a travel industry already reeling from the virus outbreak.
Swiss food giant Nestle told its 291,000 employees worldwide to limit domestic business travel and halt international travel until March 15.
French cosmetics maker L’Oréal, which employs 86,000 people, issued a similar ban until March 31.
Other companies, like Twitter, are telling their employees worldwide to work from home.
Google gave that directive to its staff of 8,000 at its European headquarters in Dublin on Tuesday.
According to some estimates, the virus is costing major airlines, hotels and others associated with the business travel industry around $47 billion per month.
Still, buyers and sellers from other countries are continuing to register for the High Point Market. That includes Canada, which is the market's top source of international attendees.
Canadian registration is actually higher than it was during last spring's market, Conley said.
"Whether it affects other countries remains to be seen," Conley said.
And whether it affects the market also remains to be seen.
"As of right now, we’re strong but that could certainly change," Conley said.
If the virus continues to spread, experts say it will have a significant impact on the U.S. furniture industry. Manufacturers from Vietnam to Mexico that need Chinese parts for furniture have been cut off through production or shipping interruptions.
"There’s been disruption to the supply chain, but we’re not alone," Conley said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.