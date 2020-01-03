A chimney caught fire Friday afternoon at the Hanover Arms townhomes complex.
Winston-Salem firefighters went to the townhouse, located in the 300 block of Hanover Arms Court, around 3:35 p.m. according to Fire Capt. T.C. Denny.
The fire was put out in about 10 minutes, and there were no injuries, Denny said. It’s unclear why the chimney caught fire. Remnants of the chimney could be seen laying in the home’s yard, and a gaping whole in the roof.
