On Veterans Day, Chili's offers a free entree to veterans and active-duty military personnel with proof of service.

The offer is for dine-in only.

In Winston-Salem, Chili's is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays at 100 Stratford Common Court and 348 East Hanes Mill Road.

