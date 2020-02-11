Two children missing in the Welcome community of Davidson County have been found, according to a report from WGHP/Fox8, the Journal's newsgathering partner.

Deputies were searching for Malachi Chilton, 10, and Mackenzie Chilton, 8, in the area of Critcher Drive and Old U.S Highway 52, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday night on its Facebook page. 

The children had been last seen at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Critcher Drive, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said shortly after 11 p.m. that the children had been found, according to the television station.

