A child was injured Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle on New Walkertown Road, Winston-Salem police said.
The incident happened at 9:02 a.m. when the 10-year-old child was crossing New Walkertown Road near Ferrell Avenue, Winston-Salem police said.
The child was taken to a local hospital, treated for minor injuries and released, police said.
Police didn't identify the child.
The driver of the 2017 Subaru Outback that hit the child was not charged. Police are continuing to investigate the accident.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem is on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.