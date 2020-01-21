Chief Justice Cheri Beasley of the N.C. Supreme Court called for a re-imagining of what justice looks like. She spoke Monday at the MLK Noon Hour Commemoration at Union Baptist Church.
“I would submit to you that where justice doesn’t serve everyone, then it is not justice,” she said.
Beasley is the first black woman to serve as chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, which is celebrating its 200th anniversary. She had served as an associate justice on that court since 2012, and last year, Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Beasley to serve as chief justice.
Monday marked the 40th anniversary of the MLK Noon Hour Commemoration, an annual event founded and organized by Mütter Evans. Evans started organizing the event in 1981, when she was 27. She became the second black woman to own a radio station when she bought WAAA.
During the celebration, she was honored for her many years of service in organizing the event. She was quick to remind people that it takes a team of people, not just her, to pull off a commemoration of this magnitude every year.
Before the event, about 200 people marched from the Benton Convention Center to Union Baptist Church, with the Carver High School marching band out in front.
Speaking in front of thousands gathered at Union Baptist Church to remember the life of civil-rights activist Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Beasley was upfront about why she has the position she has today.
“There is no doubt that I would not be sitting on the Supreme Court without the life and legacy of Dr. King,” Beasley said.
Beasley, 53, told the audience that she was 2 years old when King was assassinated on April 4, 1963 in Memphis, Tenn. What many people don’t know, Beasley said, is that King was planning to come to North Carolina on the day he died. Eva Clayton was running for a Congressional seat, and Clayton and others had invited him to come to North Carolina to help get out the black vote.
King, however, went to Memphis, Tenn., where he was working to improve labor conditions for sanitation workers.
Beasley reminded the audience that progress has been made, noting 20 black sheriffs in North Carolina. That includes Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough.
But embedded in North Carolina’s constitution is a requirement that voters read and write and that they read and write in English, Beasley said. That’s a remnant of racist laws put into place to exclude black people from voting, she said.
She also said people should ask why some children misbehave or act out in school instead of automatically putting those children into the juvenile justice system.
Beasley referred to the theme of the noon hour commemoration, which encompasses a quote from King: “There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.”
That’s what King had in mind when he wrote the “Letter from Birmingham Jail” in 1963 that was addressed to white religious leaders. Those religious leaders wanted King and other civil-rights activists to “wait on the Lord,” but King opposed the idea of being passive, Beasley said.
Today, Beasley said, that includes talking about race and racism. Not everything is about race, but many things are, she said.
She and other speakers encouraged people to register and vote. The Rev. Alvin Carlisle, president of Winston-Salem’s chapter of the NAACP, told the audience that voters will not have to show photo ID because a federal judge had issued a temporary block on the law.
“We’re going to continue to fight to make sure (there’s) no more voter suppression, no more gerrymandering,” he said.
