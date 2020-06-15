20160711w_nws_milestones (copy)

Art Gibel, the president and CEO of Goodwill Industries.

 Becky Perkinson

Art Gibel, president and chief executive of Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, will retire Jan. 1 after 24 years with the nonprofit organization.

Capital Development Services, an executive search firm, will lead the search for Gibel’s replacement. The firm will be assisted by a search committee comprised of several members of Goodwill’s board of directors.

Gibel became the head of Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina in 2006, after serving nine years on its board of directors.

During his tenure as chief executive, the organization increased the number of people served each year from 9,603 to 51,183, expanded retail operations from 23 to 49 stores, and increased annual revenue from $29.2 million to $72.3 million, Goodwill stated in a press release.

“Goodwill has experienced tremendous growth under Art’s leadership,” said Linda Wood, the chairwoman of Goodwill’s board of directors. “He has been a tireless champion for Goodwill’s mission and has spearheaded numerous strategic collaborations with like-minded organizations. These partnerships have and will continue to exponentially increase Goodwill’s impact in the communities it serves.”

For applications, nominations and other inquiries about the position, contact CapDev at searchservices@capdev.com. The full position announcement will be on the CapDev website at www.capdev.com after today.

fdaniel@wsjournal.com

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

