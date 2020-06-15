Art Gibel, president and chief executive of Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, will retire Jan. 1 after 24 years with the nonprofit organization.
Capital Development Services, an executive search firm, will lead the search for Gibel’s replacement. The firm will be assisted by a search committee comprised of several members of Goodwill’s board of directors.
Gibel became the head of Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina in 2006, after serving nine years on its board of directors.
During his tenure as chief executive, the organization increased the number of people served each year from 9,603 to 51,183, expanded retail operations from 23 to 49 stores, and increased annual revenue from $29.2 million to $72.3 million, Goodwill stated in a press release.
“Goodwill has experienced tremendous growth under Art’s leadership,” said Linda Wood, the chairwoman of Goodwill’s board of directors. “He has been a tireless champion for Goodwill’s mission and has spearheaded numerous strategic collaborations with like-minded organizations. These partnerships have and will continue to exponentially increase Goodwill’s impact in the communities it serves.”
For applications, nominations and other inquiries about the position, contact CapDev at searchservices@capdev.com. The full position announcement will be on the CapDev website at www.capdev.com after today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.