Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN FORSYTH COUNTY UNTIL 1215 AM EDT... AT 1144 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR KING, OR 7 MILES EAST OF EAST BEND, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 25 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. HEAVY RAIN AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RURAL HALL, DONNAHA AND STANLEYVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 40 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&