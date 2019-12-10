In 1989, Charles Dewayne Washington was convicted of embezzling more than $6,000 from the Young Democrats of Forsyth County.
Next year, he will once again be in court on charges of embezzling; this time he’s accused of taking more than $100,000 from a local businessman.
Before the trial, though, a Forsyth County judge will have to determine whether a jury will hear about what Washington was convicted of doing more than 30 years ago.
After a hearing, Judge Eric Morgan of Forsyth Superior Court said Tuesday that he would take the issue under advisement and consider it before a trial starts the week of Jan. 13, 2020.
Washington, 56, of Clement Street, is facing three counts of embezzlement and one count of conspiracy. He and Rhonda Lea Byrd, 60, of Lexington, were indicted on allegations that they embezzled money from businesses owned by Bobby Slate. According to a federal lawsuit that Slate filed, the two were alleged to have stolen a total of $3 million.
Byrd was convicted in April by a Forsyth County jury of three counts of embezzlement. She also pleaded guilty to two additional charges of embezzlement and a charge of conspiracy. She is serving up to 10 years in prison.
Washington is accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from Slate’s La Casa Real Estate and Investment LLC between 2005 and 2008.
Dan Anthony, Washington’s attorney, filed a motions asking a judge to prohibit Scott Harkey, a financial-crimes prosecutor for the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys, from mentioning to the jury any prior criminal convictions or any prior criminal allegations. Wilson granted the motion concerning convictions.
But Harkey said in court Tuesday that he plans to present evidence of Washington’s prior misconduct from the 1980s. He argued the evidence would show the jury that Washington engaged in the same kind of conduct in 1988 that he is accused of committing against Slate’s businesses.
According to court documents and Winston-Salem Journal articles, Washington was a treasurer for the Young Democrats of Forsyth County. He was charged with embezzlement in 1988. Indictments alleged that he stole $6,352 from the organization between October 1986 and November 1987. He pleaded guilty in 1989 and was placed on three years of supervised probation. He was ordered to pay back the money.
Anthony said the previous conviction happened more than 30 years ago, and in that case, Washington was accused of writing checks to himself.
The current charges include no allegations that Washington ever wrote checks to himself, Anthony said.
Anthony also argued that the previous case isn’t relevant because Washington was accused of stealing less money back then.
Harkey said those differences show only that Washington got smarter by getting Byrd to write the checks to cover his tracks.
“The defendant isolated himself by allowing Ms. Byrd to do it for him,” Harkey said.
And even then, Washington took the checks to the bank, knowing that the checks had been falsified, Harkey said.
According to the federal lawsuit, Slate alleges that Washington found out about Byrd’s embezzling scheme and that together, they opened credit card accounts and lines of credit at various financial institutions in the names of Slate Marketing and Slate Retail Systems.
The lawsuit also said Byrd and Washington embezzled loan proceeds from a home equity line on Slate’s house, stole money from corporate plaintiffs to buy vacation homes in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and defrauded Slate to purchase another home in the High Meadows in the North Carolina mountains.
The trial in January is expected to last at least a week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.