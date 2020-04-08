The 248th Moravian Sunrise Easter Service will be held this year, but with some major changes because of COVID-19 and restrictions about crowds and social distancing requirements.
The Rev. Chaz Snider, the chairman of the board of Elders of the Salem Congregation and an associate pastor at Calvary Moravian Church, will officiate the service.
The service will begin at 6 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary of Home Moravian Church. It will be livestreamed on moraviansunrise.org, broadcast live on WSJS radio and WXII will broadcast the livestream. People are encouraged to watch it or listen to it from home instead of coming to Old Salem.
Snider said that there will be live views from God’s Acre graveyard during the service. People are encouraged to post pictures of their sunrise on social media using the hashtag #moraviansunrise.
He said that there will be two bands of four people each and a four person choir providing music. The bands will be in separate rooms.
After the service at Home Moravian, Snider will livestream a walk from Salem Square to God’s Acre on his Facebook page.
The changes are “not ideal, obviously, but it was the only decision we could make after conferring with city and health officials,” Snider said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.