The sun begins to rise as people walk into God’s Acre during the 246th Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 1, 2018, People are encouraged to watch it or listen to it from home this year instead of coming to Old Salem.

The 248th Moravian Sunrise Easter Service will be held this year, but with some major changes because of COVID-19 and restrictions about crowds and social distancing requirements.

The Rev. Chaz Snider, the chairman of the board of Elders of the Salem Congregation and an associate pastor at Calvary Moravian Church, will officiate the service.

The service will begin at 6 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary of Home Moravian Church. It will be livestreamed on moraviansunrise.org, broadcast live on WSJS radio and WXII will broadcast the livestream. People are encouraged to watch it or listen to it from home instead of coming to Old Salem.

Snider said that there will be live views from God’s Acre graveyard during the service. People are encouraged to post pictures of their sunrise on social media using the hashtag #moraviansunrise.

He said that there will be two bands of four people each and a four person choir providing music. The bands will be in separate rooms.

After the service at Home Moravian, Snider will livestream a walk from Salem Square to God’s Acre on his Facebook page.

The changes are “not ideal, obviously, but it was the only decision we could make after conferring with city and health officials,” Snider said.

