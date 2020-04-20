The school district's free meal locations will distribute meals only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for the duration of the schools' closure.
The school system is now offering meals for weekends and an altered schedule for meal pick up and delivery.
Beginning today, cafeterias participating in the free meal distribution will offer meals for Monday and Tuesday on Mondays. Meals for Wednesday and Thursday will be available on Wednesdays.
On Fridays, Dine WS/FCS will make available enough meals to last children through the entire weekend, the school system said.
The schedule change allows families facing transportation challenges a chance to make fewer trips to school while offering more food for children, the school system said. The meals intended for students to eat on the day they are picked up may include such items as hamburgers and hot vegetables.
The meals intended for later may include cold sandwiches or items that can be heated up at home. On average, WS/FCS is serving about 15,000 free meals every day.
