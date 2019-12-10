JoAnne Allen, the leader of a citizens group active on local issues, filed to run in the Democratic primary for the office of Winston-Salem mayor on Tuesday, during the only new filing at the county board of elections.
Allen and incumbent Mayor Allen Joines are the only two candidates to have filed for the city’s top elected post. The primary election is March 3.
Allen is president of Action4Now. The group frequently weighs in on issues before the Winston-Salem City Council.
It will be the second time that Allen has challenged Joines, although the first time within the Democratic Party. In 2016, Allen initially sought to run as an unaffiliated candidate and appear on the November ballot, but stopped her effort after disputing the county elections board’s handling of her petition effort.
Allen then mounted a write-in campaign against Joines in the fall election. Allen received 3,167 votes, while Joines easily won re-election with 88,784 votes.
Although Allen was the only candidate filing locally on Tuesday, Democrats statewide got a sixth candidate for lieutenant governor when Ron Newton of Durham filed to run.
