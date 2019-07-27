The top executive for 22nd Century Group Inc., Henry Sicignano III, resigned unexpectedly from the company and its board of directors, effective Friday.
The company said Sicignano, 51, stepped down for personal reasons. He had been chief executive of 22nd Century since March 2015 and as president since January 2011.
Michael Zercher, the company’s chief operating officer, will take over management duties on an interim basis while 22nd Century conducts an internal and external search for its next chief executive.
The company, based in Williamsville, N.Y., operates a tobacco-manufacturing plant in Mocksville, where it had 70 of its 79 employees at last count. It also is involved in hemp and cannabis product developments.
22nd Century said in a statement that Sicignano will serve as a consultant for up to 3½ years at $200,000 a year. He signed a noncompete contract with the company for an unspecified amount of time.
“It has been an enormous privilege to lead 22nd Century through a period of profound change,” Sicignano said in a statement.
“I look forward to continuing to support the company’s efforts, in a consultative capacity, as 22nd Century works to realize the promise that our very-low-nicotine technology represents.”
James Cornell, 22nd Century’s chairman, said Sicignano leaves the company “in a strong position. We are also making great strides to become a leader in hemp/cannabis.”
“Mr. Zercher is a proven and seasoned executive who has a long history of valuable contributions to our organization.”
Pivotal developmental time
Sicignano’s resignation comes at a pivotal time in the company’s developmental history of very-low-nicotine traditional cigarettes, as well as his personal stake in the company.
The company could play a relevant role in the Food and Drug Administration’s quest to drastically cut nicotine levels in traditional cigarettes. It has conducted several studies financed through federal funding, including the FDA.
On July 19, the FDA said it had begun the process of reviewing two modified-risk tobacco product applications from 22nd Century. A modified-risk tobacco product application seeks authorization to advertise products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared to cigarettes.
Approval of the very-low-nicotine cigarettes could lead to a sharp increase in revenue and a potential buyout by a global tobacco manufacturer.
Currently, the bulk of 22nd Century’s revenue comes from production of traditional tobacco products, such as filtered cigars, and from very-low-nicotine cigarettes, its Spectrum-branded line, sold to government agencies for use in public-health studies. The company landed a new filtered-cigars production contract in May 2018.
The company has not received revenue from licensing or broad commercial sales of its very-low-nicotine tobacco products.
The FDA has opened a Federal Register notice establishing a docket on www.regulations.gov to receive public comments on the 22nd Century applications. The notice allows the public to submit research, data or comments to docket FDA-2019-N-0994 on the website.
Sicignano stake in 22nd Century
The company reported in its fiscal 2018 proxy filing in March that Henry Sicignano III Group LLC owned 6.28 million shares, representing 5% of the company’s stock. At Friday’s closing price of $1.86 a share, Sicignano’s stake was worth $11.68 million.
The company has 124.66 million shares outstanding, according to MSNMoney.com.
22nd Century said in a separate regulatory filing Friday that 297,369 in unvested stock options held by Sicignano vested Friday. The options become exercisable either in July 2023 or the latest exercise date allowable under the option award agreement. The options were worth $553,106 on Friday.
The company reported in March that Sicignano received a 56.3% increase in salary to $379,148 a year in fiscal 2018. Total compensation rose 33.4% to $949,446.
Company’s claims
22nd Century claims its cigarette brands with very-low-nicotine levels have shown in studies to: lower exposure to toxins across time; contribute to smokers consuming fewer cigarettes per day; greater reduction in nicotine dependence; and more days in which participants had cigarette-free days.
The products initially would go by the brand VLNTM King and VLNTM Menthol King. The FDA has authority over product names.
“Together, these important applications seek the FDA’s authorization to commercialize the company’s VLNTM cigarettes and to advertise that the VLNTM cigarettes contain 95% less nicotine as compared to the 100 leading cigarette brands in the United States,” the company said in December.
22nd Century bases the claim of 95% less nicotine on its VLNTM products containing just 0.5 milligrams of nicotine per gram of tobacco, compared to an average of 20 milligrams, or 0.71 ounces, for many of the top-selling traditional cigarette brands.
22nd Century also filed in December a premarket tobacco application for the Brand A product. The premarket standard requires the FDA to consider products’ risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users.
Opposite views
Anti-smoking advocates have expressed concern that reducing nicotine levels too much could lead smokers to consume more cigarettes to get the same amount of nicotine, thereby increasing their exposure to carcinogens from the burning of the tobacco leaves.
Some anti-smoking advocates say smokers may go to a black market to buy cigarettes made outside the U.S. with current nicotine levels.
“22nd Century has long been a very puzzling company,” said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.
“People smoke for the nicotine, but die from the smoke (burning of the tobacco leaves), and it’s developing technology that can control nicotine levels.
“But instead of using it to deliver nicotine with less or no smoke, they are seeking to deliver smoke with little or no nicotine.”
Sweanor called the approach “a neo-prohibitionist idea” favored by anti-tobacco advocates.
“The idea is that if we just removed nicotine from cigarettes, people would simply quit smoking,” Sweanor said.
“The experience from trying that nearly a century ago with alcoholic beverages should have long ago caused rethinking of that idea.”
Very low nicotine possibilities
In June, analysts with Morgan Stanley released a report in which they said a dramatic decline in revenue — up to 50% by 2034 — could face tobacco manufacturers if the FDA succeeds in establishing significantly lower nicotine levels, particularly in traditional cigarettes.
“Reducing nicotine in cigarettes to non-addictive or minimally addictive levels, in our view, would be a potential game-changer for the U.S. industry,” according to the report.
With the lower nicotine levels, the tobacco industry could lose up to $165 billion in combined profits over the next 15 years even if manufacturers gain revenue from innovation nicotine products, such as electronic cigarettes, heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes and oral nicotine products.
The analysts project British American Tobacco Plc, parent company of Reynolds American Inc., taking up to a 13% decline to its $88 billion market capitalization, partially limited because just 40% of BAT’s profits come from the U.S.
By comparison, Altria could experience up to a 20% decline of its $92 billion market capitalization.
The FDA likely will face multiple lawsuits from tobacco manufacturers and anti-smoking groups on the tighter regulations.
When it comes to very-low-nicotine cigarettes with 95% less nicotine than traditional cigarettes, BAT said that “we told the FDA it would take 20 years to comply with such a standard.”
In September 2017, BAT ended a low-nicotine traditional-cigarette development partnership with 22nd Century that had been worth $14 million over four years. According to 22nd Century, annual royalties from BAT were capped at $25 million.
Lawsuit settlement
22nd Century cited in the regulatory filing on Sicignano’s resignation that it had settled a lawsuit with Crede CG III Ltd. and Terren Peizer on Monday in federal district court for the Southern District of New York.
22nd Century agreed to issue Crede a total of 900,000 shares of its stock to settle the dispute. Those shares were worth $1.67 million as of Friday’s closing share price.
Crede agreed to allow 22nd Century to serve as proxy for five years for the 900,000 shares for any shareholder votes recommended by 22nd Century’s board of directors. Crede agree to not buy, borrow or short any 22nd Century shares.
The company provided in May brief updates on five class-action or shareholder derivative lawsuits related to shareholder claims that annual reports for 2015 through 2017 “contained false statements in violation of (SEC) regulations.” The lawsuits were spurred in part by a media report in late 2018.
The common denominator in the lawsuits is that 22nd Century “made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that its stock was prone to manipulation through paid stock promotions; that such conduct would subject 22nd Century to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the SEC; and 22nd Century’s public statements were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.”
Several executives, including Sicignano and chief financial officer John Brodfuehrer, are included as individual defendants, as well as the board of directors.
“We believe that the claims are frivolous, meritless and the company and (executives) have substantial legal and factual defenses to the claims,” the company said.