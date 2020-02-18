Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Traffic is backed up in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 as people slow down to look at a truck crash on I-40 east near exit 195. A cattle truck overturned early Tuesday morning, shutting down all eastbound lanes of traffic.
Rescue workers try to get cattle out of a truck that crashed early Tuesday morning on eastbound Interstate 40 near exit 195.
Crews at the scene of an overturned cattle truck on Interstate 40 at near exit 195.
Crews at the site where cattle truck overturned on Interstate 40 near Clemmonsville Road.
The heavily damaged cab of the overturned cattle truck is towed away from the scene of the wreck.
A tractor trailer crashed and overturned early Tuesday morning.
A section of Interstate 40 eastbound near Clemmonsville Road, exit 195, is closed due to an overturned tractor trailer.
The crash occurred about 3:20 a.m., according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating.
The driver of the truck veered off the interstate to the right, and his rig overturned, said Trooper Ned Moultrie. The driver, whose name is not being released, had minor injuries from the crash.
The truck's trailer was filled with 41 cattle, and crews are working to remove the cows from the trailer and take them offsite, Moultrie said. Some of the cattle died in the crash, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
Rescue 1, Rescue 3, Ladder 5, Mineral Springs Fire Dept, Emergency Management, Piedmont Emergency Animal Rescue Team, NC Animal Rescue Team, are working to free 41 cattle. Unfortunately some died in the wreck. #wsfire .120 pic.twitter.com/9iAEdtzadu
