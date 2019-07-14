A new café in downtown Winston-Salem proved to be the cat’s meow at its grand-opening Saturday.
Filled with kittens that scamper around in fits of boundless energy as patrons sip their coffee, Winston-Salem’s first cat café was fully booked with excited cat-lovers Saturday.
“We have five cats at home, so that’s just not enough,” said cafe attendee Mona Crain, who also owns a bearded dragon and dog. “We needed a kitten fix.”
Nine rescue kittens were on hand Saturday at the Crooked Tail Cat Cafe, which opened at 229 W. Fifth St. as a sequel to the original café in Greensboro.
The 1,800-square-foot space is separated into a cat lounge with comfy sofas and rugs and a coffee shop where people can order packaged snacks, coffee, tea, espressos and other drinks such as hot apple cider.
People can take their drinks into the cat lounge where the persistent felines beg for attention, clambering over guests and roosting on carpeted shelves.
“It’s a good family activity. How rare is it to get three teenage kids together to do something?” said Crain, who went to the café with her husband and three kids. “We bribed them with kittens and coffee.”
The eclectic café space includes blocky desktop computers that were gutted and repurposed as cat beds and tables with the legs altered to double as a scratching post for the cats.
While the café accepts walk-ins, reservations get priority since only eight people can be admitted in the Winston-Salem cat lounge at a time.
Admission is $10 per hour, although 30-minute walk-in sessions are also available for $5.
The admission fees go directly toward keeping the doors open, said owner Karen Stratman, who opened the first cat café in North Carolina in November 2017.
“Opening in Winston-Salem, it’s just so surreal and exciting,” said Stratman, who got her master’s degree in entomology, the study of insects. “I’ve always had a passion for animals, but I never thought I’d open a cat café, let alone two.”
In the year and a half that her Greensboro cat café has been open on Elm Street, it has been wildly successful, she said, and they have adopted out 130 cats.
While each of the resident kittens is available for adoption, there is no pressure for cafegoers to adopt, said owner Karen Stratman. For a lot of people, the café is just an opportunity to get a dose of cat therapy.
“Mostly people come to see super cute cats, but some people do come in without the intention of adopting and then they fall in love,” Stratman said. “I like to say we’re saving cats and creating smiles.”
While there are only kittens — younger than a year old — at the Winston-Salem location right now, they will eventually add some older cats into the mix.
On one wall of the Winston-Salem cafe, there are “purrsonality” charts that outline the age, name, gender and temperament of each resident cat.
While the café doesn’t do same-day adoptions, people can apply to adopt one of the resident cats, all of which are rescues from Triad Independent Cat Rescue.
The adoption fees vary from $100 to $200.
Winston-Salem resident Alfred Tang, who has visited the Greensboro cat café, said one perk to the cafés is that they give people a chance to get to know the cat before they decide to adopt.
“You can feel out the cats before you adopt,” said Tang, who wore a cat T-shirt. “I can’t have cats at my place, but it’s nice to come here and still get the cat experience.”
A large mural in the café boasts huge cartoon cat faces, honoring the cats whose owners donated to the café’s Kickstarter campaign.
Nearly $10,000 was raised to get the Winston-Salem location up and running, Stratman said.
While the café is still in its early stages, Stratman said she hopes they will be able to allow up to 12 people at a time in the lounge as they get more cats.
At the Greensboro location, they also serve beer and wine, but neither are yet available as the Winston-Salem location.
Ashby Orebaugh, who visited the café with his two siblings Maxwell and Jena, said the café was a novel idea and he looks forward to going back.
“It’s just really fun and really lighthearted,” Orebaugh, 16, said. “Getting to play with kittens for an hour? I’m not going to say ‘no.’”