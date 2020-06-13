Mount Tabor Graduate Caroline Gardner

Caroline Gardner, a Mount Tabor High School graduating senior, wears her gown for a portrait just off of Muddy Creek Greenway in Winston-Salem.

I never expected that the year would be cut short, especially by a global pandemic.

For me, the hardest part of this situation is missing my soccer season. On March 12, we found out that all athletics were canceled until April 6. We played  Reynolds that evening. On the field, I was able to block everything else out, as usual. Once the final whistle blew, though, I cried, fearing that I’d never play for Tabor again.

It was a tough ending.

Even though the season did not look the way I wanted, I’ve been biking down the Muddy Creek Greenway to train alone at the Meadowlark field. It’s obviously not the same, but I enjoy exercising. I also go on walks with my mom, to whom I am very close. 

It breaks my heart that I won’t get to have my final orchestra concert at Tabor. I have been active in the program all four years and have represented Tabor at the county, regional and state level. I love our new teacher, Mrs. Brewer, and our class was making progress on difficult pieces of music.

I also hated to miss prom. I wear light-up shoes to every dance, and I am known for being the craziest, most energetic dancer out there. Luckily, though, a club at Tabor held another dance in January. Tabor announced that we will have an in-person graduation at a later time, and I greatly appreciate that. 

I am doing my best to focus on the future because this is temporary.

A senior at Mount Tabor, Caroline Gardner will attend Virginia Tech and major in Human, Nutrition, Foods and Exercise.

