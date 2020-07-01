The Midway at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds is being converted to a pop-up drive-in movie theater, but plans are still moving ahead for this fall's fair.

The Carolina Classic Fair, the renamed version of the Dixie Classic Fair, "is still on schedule at this point," said Siobhan Olson, a spokeswoman for the fair, "but we are subject to restrictions that may be imposed by the governor or city. Like everyone else, we're rolling with the times."

The fair is scheduled to run from Oct. 2 to 11. It is too soon to tell what phase the state will be in at that time in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and what restrictions will be in place.

"Other than a name change, people can expect wonderful entertainment, great food, fun rides, toe-tapping music, new things to discover and more," Olson said. "It will be the fair they have always loved."

The pop-up theater, The Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, is being set up so it can come down on Sept.12, said organizer Chris King, an event company owner from High Point. His company, Focus Event Group, is renting the Midway and will employ 20 to 30 people, including fairgrounds staff who will handle concessions, operations and security. Moving out by mid-September will give the fairgrounds enough time to convert the Midway back in time for the fair, he said.

The theater screen was set up Wednesday on the Midway, with three shipping containers stacked with screens on either side, allowing two movies to be shown at the same time to separate audiences in the north and south lots. Work will now begin on temporary paint to mark off parking spaces to give at least six feet of space between cars for social distancing. Concessions will be delivered to vehicles, and tickets will be handled digitally.

The Drive is scheduled to open Tuesday with "Sonic the Hedgehog" on one screen and "Knives Out" on the other.

