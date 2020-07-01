The Midway at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds is being converted to a pop-up drive-in movie theater, but plans are still moving ahead for this fall's fair.
The Carolina Classic Fair, the renamed version of the Dixie Classic Fair, "is still on schedule at this point," said Siobhan Olson, a spokeswoman for the fair, "but we are subject to restrictions that may be imposed by the governor or city. Like everyone else, we're rolling with the times."
The fair is scheduled to run from Oct. 2 to 11. It is too soon to tell what phase the state will be in at that time in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and what restrictions will be in place.
"Other than a name change, people can expect wonderful entertainment, great food, fun rides, toe-tapping music, new things to discover and more," Olson said. "It will be the fair they have always loved."
The pop-up theater, The Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, is being set up so it can come down on Sept.12, said organizer Chris King, an event company owner from High Point. His company, Focus Event Group, is renting the Midway and will employ 20 to 30 people, including fairgrounds staff who will handle concessions, operations and security. Moving out by mid-September will give the fairgrounds enough time to convert the Midway back in time for the fair, he said.
The theater screen was set up Wednesday on the Midway, with three shipping containers stacked with screens on either side, allowing two movies to be shown at the same time to separate audiences in the north and south lots. Work will now begin on temporary paint to mark off parking spaces to give at least six feet of space between cars for social distancing. Concessions will be delivered to vehicles, and tickets will be handled digitally.
The Drive is scheduled to open Tuesday with "Sonic the Hedgehog" on one screen and "Knives Out" on the other.
Photos: Dixie Classic Fair Through the Years
DIXIE CLASSIC FAIR
Journal photo by Jessica Mann -- 10/02/98 -- The Dixie Classic Fair opened its gates today, children pulled their parents in search of the next amusment.
JESSICA MANN
Dixie Donkeys.jpg
Fairgrounds at the Dixie Classic Fair, 1963. Courtesy of Forsyth County Public Library Photograph Collection.
Winston-Salem Journal
Dixie Ice Cream.jpg
Girls with ice cream at the fair, 1948. Courtesy of Forsyth County Public Library Photograph Collection.
Winston-Salem Journal
Dixie Jam Judging.jpg
Women judging jelly at the Dixie Classic Fair, 1956. The women are Kate Hoskins and Ora McHan. Courtesy of Forsyth County Public Library Photograph Collection.
Winston-Salem Journal
Dixie Midway.jpg
Aerial view of the Forsyth County fair, 1940. The photo shows the midway with rides and tents. The grandstand is at the far upper left. Courtesy of Forsyth County Public Library Photograph Collection.
Winston-Salem Journal
Dixie Stilts.jpg
Marvin Eck, a stuntman with an entertainment act that was appearing at the Dixie Classic Fair, 1958. He is shown on West Fourth Street. The Reynolds Building is at the far right. Courtesy of Forsyth County Public Library Photograph Collection.
Winston-Salem Journal
Dixie Tobacco Fair Horiz.jpg
Tobacco Fair Exhibit in Brown’s Tobacco Warehouse. Courtesy of Forsyth County Public Library Photograph Collection.
Winston-Salem Journal
Dixie Tobacco Fair Vert.jpg
Tobacco Fair Exhibit in Brown’s Tobacco Warehouse. Courtesy of Forsyth County Public Library Photograph Collection.
Winston-Salem Journal
DOUGLAS CAUTHORNE
Journal Photo by Bruce Chapman: Douglas Cauthorne of Glen Allen VA, entered this White Faced Black Spanish Cock into the Poultry & Pigeons section of the 2004 Dixie Classic Fair that will be held in Winston-Salem NC. FEA 07 CHICKENS 04 J 10-07-04, E1, L . O'Donnell reporter.
Bruce Chapman
FAIR FOOD
Journal Photo by Lauren Carroll---10/8/08---Seven-year-old Bryan Toribio Espino of Winston-Salem works on a plate of ribbon fries at the Dixie Classic Fair.
Lauren Carroll
FAIR RIDERS
Journal photo by Megan Morr -- 10/04/05 -- Riders are silhouetted while riding the swing carousel at the Dixie Classic Fair on Tuesday evening. cit 06 standalone J 10-06-05, A1, Standalone. J 09-21-06, relish 24, calendar.
Megan Morr
Fairs Dixie Classic28.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic OCT 2, 1990
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic29.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic Fair --Isisah Doby, 5, keeps his hog under control in show ring. 10-6-83 Photo by David Rolfe
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic30.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic -Kay B. Goode won for apple pie lat year it's apple cake this year. OCT 12, 1986 PHOTO BY COOKE SYNDER
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic31.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic Fair --Professor Crocker and his students JAN 10, 1989 PHOTO BY SCOTT HOFFMAN
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic32.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic The Snake Lady and her 45-pound python limber up while Tom Sutton barks at the sideshows. 10-5-76 PHOTO BY ALLEN AYCOCK
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic34.jpg
Faris: Dixie Classic 7/6/59 CHARLES E. TALTON
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic35.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic C. B. and Lois Hauser and William McKoy talk at the man's garden club display. 10-1-79 Photograph by Charlie Buchanan
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic36.jpg
FAIRS: DIXIE CLASSIC Floyd Hauser in pipesmoking contest 10-2-81 Photo By ALLIE BROWN
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic39.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic -Sally Spring, an art student at Salem College, does some sketching at the fair. OCT 11, 1986 Photo By ALLIE BROWN
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic43.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic --food stand at the fair OCT 8, 1986 PHOTO BY COOKIE SYNDER
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic44.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic Duane Garzee tries to attract patrons to his booth. 10-5-85 Photo by David Rolfe
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic49.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic 9-9-87 This new Giant Wheel stands 108 feet in the air with a diameter of 90 feet. It can seat up to six in a gondola making full capacity 144 persons. This wheel gives every ridera spectacular view of the midway fun. PHOTOGRAPHS JAMES E. STRATES SHOWS
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic51.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic -10/79 Photo by Howard Walker
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic52.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic Fair Tina and Clara Munoz -performers in acrobatic act 9-30-83 PHOTO BY CHARLIE BUCHANAN
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic53.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic -Claude Minton demonstrates making machine OCT 2, 1988 Photo By STEPHEN MATTESON, Jr.
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic54.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic -Art students from Salem College sketch some cattle. OCT 09, 1986 Photo By ALLIE BROWN
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic55.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic Fair -Jack Gillespie uncorks wine bottles while William Nesbitt rests his tatse buds. Nesbitt is a wine and grape expert from N. C. State University and a judge of the fair's first wine making contest. 9/29/79 PHOTO BY Cookie Synder
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic57.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic -Tina Thomas' dog, Fang, had the second longest ears at the youth dog show at the fair. 9-30-79 Photograph by Charlie Buchanan
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic59.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic 10-3-77 PHOTO BY CHUCK BECKLEY
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic60.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic -Pam Chidester and her winning at the fair. OCT 12, 1986 Photo By Tom Rogers
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic61.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic -John Vanhor and his brother, Eric continue a tradtion of showing their lamb at the fair., PHOTO: CHRISTINE RUCKER
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic62.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic --Unidentified youngsters groom their lamb for judging. OCT 6, 1989 Photo by David Rolfe
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic64.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic --viewing the vegetables and fruit displays 10-24-79 PHOTO BY CHUCK BECKLEY
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic68.jpg
FAIRS: Dicxie Classic Fair -Andy Sell;s Belgan Percheron in draft horse comption SEP 29, 1978 Photo By DAVID ROLFE
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic71.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic Helen McKinley sells her Kopper Kettle Fudge. She was the first to sell food in the coliseumat the fair. 10-8-80 PHOTO BY ALLEN AYCOCK
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic74.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic -Silas Pressley and his mother, Tonya takes home a gold first from the ping pong ball toss. 10-12-85 Photo By CHUCK EATON
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic76.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic -Claude Minton demonstrates making moonshine. OCT 2, 1988 Photo By STEPHEN MATTESON, Jr.
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic77.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic -Michael Moore, 3, checks out the hot cars. 10-5-85 Phptp by David Rolfe
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic78.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic Fair --front to rear: Susan Laura Alley and their aunt, Pam Alley, enjoy a ride at the fair OCT 6, 1987 PHOTO BY SCOTT HOFFMAN
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic79.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic -opened yesterday OCT 5, 1986 PHOTO BY SCOTT HOFFMAN
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic81.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic Fair --Top to bottom are Tammy Hanes, Laura Phillips, and Tricia Reilly grooming a lamb for the Jumior Market Lamb Show at the Dixie Classic Fair. 10-14-1985 PHOTO BY ALLENAYCCK
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic82.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic -Loraine Gentry won grand champion honors for her apple cake. OCT 12, 1986 PHOTO BY COOKIE SYNDER
Winston-Salem Journal
Fairs Dixie Classic83.jpg
FAIRS: Dixie Classic -Chad Chilton and Keith Show enjoy the rides 10-3-82 Photo By Tom Rogers
Winston-Salem Journal
Giant Pumpkin
Photo by David Rolfe --10/1/2001--- Traci Haynes (right), with her son Marty Haynes, 5, checking out the giant pumpkin at the Dixie Classic Fair. The pumpkin weighs in at 720.6 pounds, and required a forklift to bring it in. The Hayneses were visiting the fair with Marty's school group from Nancy Reynolds Elementary School. J 10-06-01, E1, K. Underwood reporter. DIT FEA 06 VEGGIE ROF1
David Rolfe
HUNTER SMITH
Journal Photo By; Jennifer Rotenizer: Hunter Smith,15, takes a break on Monday night at the Dixie Classic Fair after taking care of four Red Angus cattle. Smith, who is from Denton works for Twin B Farm everyday after school, and on the weekends.This week while he is on break from school Smith is spending his time working at the Dixie Classic Fair. Smith hopes that all the experience he is getting now will help later on in life when he hopes to own a farm.
LIBBY AND MAGGIE PETERS
Photo by Ted Richardson: 10/4/2003 (from right) Libby Peters, 8, and Maggie Peters, 5, sisters from Kernersville, take aim at The Water Game during the Dixie Classic Fair. m FEA 09 kim 4 ric .jpg J 10-09-03, E1, K. Underwood reporter. J 09-30-04, relish 23, Calendar.
Ted Richardson
PIG RACE
Journal photo by Jennifer Rotenizer -- 2006 -- Porkchop Downs is in town this week at the Dixie Classic Fair. Pig races are held five times a day. The prize is not cash but an Oreo cookie, served on a silver platter at the end of the race. Also check out "Swifty" the swimming pig, who ends the show each day by jumping into a trough of water and swimming from one end to the other. pho cit 05 fair rot J 09-27-07, relish 5, staff report.
Jennifer L. Rotenizer
ROOSTER-CROWING CONTEST
Journal photo by Walt Unks -- 10/07/08 -- Paige Keaton, 10, patiently waits for one of the roosters to crow during the rooster-crowing contest Tuesday at the Dixie Classic Fair. The winner is determined by the rooster who crows the most in a 30-minute period. Shannon Poindexter of East Bend had the winning rooster with 38 crows. 08 ROOSTERS UNK J 10-08-08, B1, Standalone photo.
WALT UNKS
SHEKINAH GOURLEY
Journal photo by Jessica Mann -- Shekinah Gourley 6, holds her lamb, 'lambie' while listening to the judges during the Junior Lamb Show at the Dixie Classic Fair, Monday evening.
JESSICA MANN
Uncle Sam
Journal photo by Ted Richardson -- 9/28/2001 -- Uncle Sam, aka Dick Haines, greets Emma Dull, 2, who joined parents Gary and Maureen of Louisville, NC, on the opening day of the Dixie Classic Fair. J 09-29-01, B1, F. Tursi reporter. m DIT CIT 29 fair 1 ric .jpg
Ted Richardson
DIXIE CLASSIC FAIR
Journal photo by David Rolfe -- 10/05/09 -- This two-section barn once stood on Hauser Road, and is now a part of the Yesterday Village at the Dixie Classic Fairgrounds. 00 YESTERDAY ROF
DAVID ROLFE
DIXIE CLASSIC FAIR
Journal photo by David Rolfe -- 10/05/09 -- A log corncrib, left, and smokehouse are among the smaller log structures in the Yesterday Village at the Dixie Classic Fair. 00 YESTERDAY ROF
DAVID ROLFE
DIXIE CLASSIC FAIR
Journal photo by David Rolfe -- 10/02/09 -- The Col. Joseph Williams House, built in 1825 on the Panther Creek Plantation in what became Lewisville, originally faced the Great Wagon Road. Called "a high class log cabin" by log home builder Smokey Bailey, the house boasts a full second story and wooden shutters. 00 YESTERDAY ROF
DAVID ROLFE
Avery Lutz
Avery Lutz, 9, looks at the ribbon she won at the Dixie Classic Fair for her 2-year-old old Jersey cow from Deervier Farm in Mocksville / photo by Michael Biesecker
Michael Biesecker
Dixie Bald contest.jpg
Joe White and Jim Dalrymple, at left, examine heads for the baldest man contest at the Dixie Classic Fair, 1967. Courtesy of Forsyth County Public Library Photograph Collection.
Winston-Salem Journal
Dixie Candy Apples.jpg
Cheryle and Kandy Linville at the Dixie Classic Fair, 1963. Courtesy of Forsyth County Public Library Photograph Collection.
Winston-Salem Journal
DIXIE CLASSIC FAIR
Journal photo by Walt Unks -- 10/09/13 -- Hendrik Swinebell holds one of the Vietnamese pot bellied pig featured in the Swifty Swine Racing Pig show, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2013 at the Dixie Classic Fair. WSJ_1010_FAIR
Walt Unks
Dixie Classic Fair
Journal photo by Walt Unks -- 10/4/13 -- Rides and attractions on the midway during opening night of the Dixie Classic Fair, Friday, October 4, 2013.
Walt Unks
DIXIE CLASSIC FAIR
Journal photo by David Rolfe -- 10/03/13 -- A pile of ribbons awaits being awarded to Arts & Crafts entries at the Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. CIT WSJ_1004_FAIR
David Rolfe
w1007_standalone_fair_03.JPG
Journal photo by Bruce Chapman -- 10/06/12 -- Audrey Faucher, 2, of Greensboro, plays the "Lucky Ducky" game of the Dixie Classic Fairgrounds in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday. W1007_STANDALONE_FAIR CHA
BRUCE CHAPMAN
w1001_fair_CARb.jpg
Journal photo by Lauren Carroll -- 09/30/12 -- Leah Thomas, 14, of Yadkin County shows her lamb, Squatch, in the junior market lamb showmanship competition at the Dixie Classic Fair on Sunday, September 30, 2012. Leah finished with an exhibitors ribbon. W1001_FAIR CAR
LAUREN CARROLL
DIXIE CLASSIC FAIR
Journal photo by Bruce Chapman -- 10/04/11 -- Taylor Roberts (from left), Ali Harris and Stephanie Stewart (all Juniors at Reagan High School) ride the "Fireball" during the annual Dixie Classic Fair. On a scale from 1 (lowest) - 5 (highest) they all scored this ride a 5. W1007_RIDES CHA
BRUCE CHAPMAN
Fair wraps up.
Journal photo by Lauren Carroll -- 10/07/10 -- Fairgoers ride the swings at dusk Thursday at the Dixie Class Fair. CIT 11 FAIR
Lauren Carroll
DIXIE CLASSIC FAIR
Journal photo by Jennifer Rotenizer -- 10/05/10 -- Dixie Classic Fair 2010. CIT 11 FAIR
STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
DIXIE CLASSIC FAIR
Journal photo by Bruce Chapman -- 10/06/07 -- The concourse is packed during an unofficial recordsetting day for attendance at the Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, N.C., CIT 08 DIXIE J 10-08-07, B1, M. Hall reporter. J 10-02-08, relish 19, staff report.
BRUCE CHAPMAN
FAIRS: Dixie Classic Fair
Journal file photo by Frank Jones -- Dixie Classic Fair, 1961 00 Dixie
Frank Jones
FAIRS: Dixie Classic Fair
Journal file photo by Frank Jones -- Dixie Classic Fair, 1949. 00 Dixie
Frank Jones
FAIRS: Dixie Classic Fair
Journal file photo -- Dixie Classic Fair, Forsyth County Fairgrounds, 1949. 00 Dixie
Staff Photographer
FAIRS: Dixie Classic Fair
Journal file photo -- Dixie Classic Fair, Patsy Haws, champion motordome rider, 1955. 00 Dixie
Staff Photographer
FAIRS: Dixie Classic Fair
Journal file photo -- Dixie Classic Fair, Chitwood thrill show, 1976. 00 Dixie
Staff Photographer
FAIRS: Dixie Classic Fair
Journal file photo by Frank Jones -- Dixie Classic Fair 1970. 00 Dixie
Frank Jones
FAIRS: Dixie Classic Fair
Journal file photo by Christine Rucker -- Dixie Classic Fair, 'Bucky' got a chill in the rain of 1990, so owner Doris Bowen of Tampa, Fla., wrapped him in a blanket. 00 Dixie
Christine Rucker
FAIRS: Dixie Classic Fair
Journal file photo by Tom Rogers -- Dixie Classic Fair, Jeff Adams with two of his prize winning hogs. 1989. 00 Dixie
Tom Rogers
DIXIE CLASSIC FAIR
Courtesy of the Dixie Classic Fair -- 2004 -- The Dixie Classic Fair ran Friday, October 1 through Sunday, October 10, 2004. 29 FAIR FEA J 09-30-05, E2, Fair Schedule.
NEWS
DIXIE CLASSIC FAIR
Journal photo by Ted Richardson -- 10/02/04 -- A Saturday night crowd swarms past vendors at the Dixie Classic Fair. FEA 10 SCOTT RIC J 10-10-04, E1, K. Underwood reporter. J 10-12-04, B1, M. Hewlett reporter. J 09-22-05, relish 26, calendar.
Ted Richardson
Dixie Classic Fair
Journal Photo By Chris English -- 10/02/01 -- William Ely, father of 6-Year-Old Danna Ely rides the 'Alpine Ski-Lift' at the Dixie Classic Fair. In the background is the large Ferris Wheel at the local fair. J 10-04-01, B1, Standalone. Dit Cit 04 Fair Standalone Eng 2 J 10-04-02, A1 Skybox. J 10-06-02, A2 (This Week box), Journal staff report.
Chris English
Dixie Classic Fair
Journal Photo By Chris English -- 10/02/00 -- John Harrison, finishes up a batch of candy apples at the Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem. KV 10/05/00, A. Cappiello reporter.
Chris English
Ahhh, I just love the name of the all-inclusive fair, and look forward to taking the grandkids there for the very first time in their lives. Won't have to travel to Greensboro anymore for them to enjoy the fair experience. [smile]
