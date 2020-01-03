Hard hats and business suits alike knew Gay Sholtz for the love she put into her hard work making her famous Miss Gay’s Chicken Pies at Carlton’s Hampton Road grocery in Clemmons.
“Feeding people, she was like a grandma in that was her thing,” said Zach Carlton, one of the store’s owners who practically grew up around Sholtz. “She wanted to take care of people with her food.”
She was known for her home cooking and generous portions. But it was her chicken pies, produced once a month in batches of 100, that drew lines of eager customers to a little store on a busy road in southeastern Clemmons.
“I can’t think of anything I’d rather be doing than cooking,” Sholtz said in 2008.
Yet it was the things she did behind the scenes that endeared her most to those who really knew her.
To her younger siblings, she was part mother, part mentor and full-time inspiration. Sholtz took a job after her father became ill to help pay bills, and she made sure her younger siblings got to school on time and ate well.
“She was a second mama to us three,” said Katie Kearns, one of Sholtz’s sisters. “She always put herself last to make your needs first.”
There’s no finer way to be remembered.
Linda Gay Sholtz was 64 when she died in October.
