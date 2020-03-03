A Winston-Salem movie theater closed briefly Tuesday afternoon after carbon dioxide from the soda machines leaked into the building at a dangerous level, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
The leak, which happened before 11:30 a.m. at the AMC Theater on Hanes Mall Boulevard, occurred when a supplier delivering carbon dioxide for the soda machines was filling a tank and the tank malfunctioned, Fire Capt. Thomas Denny said. One employee told the fire department they saw a haze in the building and felt dizzy, Denny said, causing them to realize something was wrong.
The fire department's HAZMAT team responded at 11:30 a.m. and had the leak under control at 12:58 p.m. The employee received medical treatment at the scene and was released, Denny said.
The fire department ventilated the building of all carbon dioxide, and the theater was able to reopen by 2:30 p.m., Denny said.
