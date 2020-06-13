As a teenager, you look forward to senior year eagerly.
It is something you dream of from the time you are a small freshman walking into the intimidating mosh pit of a brand new school. For the class of 2020, these classic senior experiences were unexpectedly cut short. We never got to sign each other's yearbooks or celebrate on class day. We never experienced our senior prom, our last game or last performance, or even a normal graduation with the people that we had shared life with for the past four years.
For us, the senior experience has been one that forces us to realize how good we had it even on the worst days. We will never get a last carpool or lunch with friends, but we can look back on the ones we did have and be grateful for the amazing memories we made throughout high school. Although it was not an expected close to senior year, it is a memorable one and one that we can learn from.
The coronavirus has taught the class of 2020 to not take anything for granted. We realize that it is in the mundane, seemingly insignificant experiences that we must find happiness. We will not be the people who say we will be content when we attain our goals and reach our highest achievements. We will be the people who find happiness in the simple things — in cheering on our college football team, in lunch with friends, in seeing people smile in the halls.
And while our graduation is bittersweet in more ways than one, our high school experience is not defined by the effects of the coronavirus. It is defined by how we have overcome this obstacle and moved on to the next phase of life, whatever that may be.
