You have 90 seconds to get on that truck or you’re getting left behind. It doesn’t matter if you’re cooking, eating, sleeping, showering or using the bathroom. You have 90 seconds.
That 90 seconds is a firefighter’s existence when they’re on duty. Some days firefighters will go hours without calls and on others they’re run nonstop for seemingly their entire 24-hour shift. More often than not, Winston-Salem’s firefighters are busy.
In 2019, six Winston-Salem fire engines — one-fourth of the city’s fire department — responded to more than 2,000 calls for service for the entire year. At the city’s Fire Station 1, the firefighters comprising the three platoons who operate Engine 1 ran more than 3,100 calls in 2019, an average of about 8.7 a day.
The stress of constant call volumes is beginning to take its toll. Nationally, at least 154 firefighters committed suicide nationwide in 2015, more than double the number to die in the line of duty, according to the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance.
Recently, a Winston-Salem Journal reporter and photographer spent 12 hours with some of the men of Fire Station 1. What follows is a glimpse of life on the job.
24-hours shifts
Firefighting is a largely young person’s game.
Pulling hose, rushing to put on turnout gear, getting in and out of that big truck 20 times a day, all of that takes a toll on the body.
Brian Manuel, 48, has been doing it for almost 20 years. Affectionately known as “BK,” Manuel has gray hair, a gray mustache, pale blue eyes and he figures he’s the only person as old as him “dumb” enough to work at Station 1.
In January, he got promoted to engineer — the rank above firefighter — after he finally took the promotion test.
“I’m not educated,” Manuel said. “I didn’t do well in school. I struggled. But I’ve got common sense.”
Sitting at the fire station’s oversized, custom dinner table — a retired fireman made and donated it — Manuel speaks with a steady cadence about why he became a firefighter. He joined up late, not until he was 29, and it took him three runs through the application process before he got hired. He worked in a Winston-Salem factory, back when more factories were in the city, and spent his time on the side as a volunteer firefighter in Davidson County.
Manuel liked helping people well enough, he said, so why not go ahead and get paid for it? The trucks were cool, too.
“When you get in the truck and you’re driving it for the first time, pushing down on the gas pedal and it gets bouncing,” Manuel said, breaking into a smile. “Obviously it’s nice to help people.”
Manuel’s spent 12 or 13 years, he’s not exactly sure, of his time in the fire department at Station 1. He’s gone to other stations, but they never suited him like here.
Maybe a young rookie is wearing on your nerves? Located downtown on Marshall Street, the 1970s building, complete with pastel bathroom tiles and a rotary phone to fire dispatch in the barracks, is big enough to have some privacy in, Manuel said. And if you like going on calls, which Manuel says he does, then Station 1 is your best bet to see some action.
“It’s a great station to me,” Manuel said. “The call volume some days are great and some days it’s like I can’t believe I signed up for this.”
But with two knee surgeries and the general ailments that come with aging, Manuel said he can only hope he makes it to 30 years of service in peace so he can finally draw on that firefighter pension.
Firefighters work, on average, ten 24-hour shifts a month for the city, leaving lots of downtime. On his days off, Manuel works part time at the Old Richmond Fire Department out in the northwest part of the county. He’s got a family to support, he says, and needs the extra money.
“The money sucks,” Manuel said.
Manuel’s promotion brought him a minor raise, but because he doesn’t have any college degrees, his annual salary must fall between $45,690.88 and $68,536.32 a year, according to the city’s pay plan for firefighters.
Many firefighters work side jobs just as a product of the extra time off between shifts. Manuel’s captain, Blake Groce, mows commercially on his off days, for example.
Groce said he wanted the promotion to captain chiefly due to the raises that come with it. In five years, from firefighter to captain, Groce remembers when he was making $10.31 per hour. That doesn’t mean being a firefighter is without merit — it gives his life “purpose” Groce said he wouldn’t otherwise have.
Others use the down time for schooling, angling for the raises that come with a degree. Daimeyon Griggs, a fellow member of Engine 1, is working toward his associates degree through online classes at Columbia Southern university.
Outside of work, if he’s not studying or taking tests, he can be found playing video games, he says. He especially likes "Call of Duty" and "Grand Theft Auto."
Griggs said he became a firefighter because the department came to his elementary school when he was in kindergarten.
“It was either this or the military,” he said.
Dinnertime
Dinnertime at Station 1 is a herculean effort for whoever’s turn it is to cook. The platoon has a cooking rotation. Whoever’s turn it is has to buy and prepare dinner for the entire station. Tonight it is the rookie’s turn. Normally, the rookie has to answer the phone, do the dishes and do general cleaning. Today, Joshua Griffin is cooking, too.
Griffin makes tacos every time he cooks, which is a great thing or a horrible thing depending on who you ask. Prep for taco night involves a fire engine trip to Food Lion, after responding to an overdose call.
In total, Griffin buys 7.5 pounds of ground beef — the meaty, 73 percent lean/27 percent fat tubes — at least eight taco seasoning packets, two bags of tortillas, jalapenos, one head of lettuce, one bag of cheese and one onion, among other things. He grabs a two-liter of Pepsi, too, but that’s just for himself.
In total, he spends upwards of $65 on the dinner, the money coming out of his own pocket.
“It’s not so bad a deal, you buy one meal and get nine free,” Griffin said later.
When asked what happens if a call for service comes in while you’re checking out, Griggs says it’s simple.
“You just leave your cart and come back afterwards,” Griggs said.
After a few minor calls and an inordinate amount of downtime, Griffin begins cooking. Somehow he gets all of the beef in one skillet, but his abundance of taco seasoning, more specifically the sodium in the seasoning, is cause for concern for at least one of his fellow firefighters.
“I hope you’re ready for your toes to curl,” Greyson Morton, a firefighter on Ladder Truck 1, joked.
Fire stations have loudspeakers in every room that play the fire dispatch channel, and when that station is dispatched, a siren plays and everyone drops what they’re doing to load up on their trucks. Again, 90 seconds or less.
Halfway through browning his beef, the siren for Griffin and Engine 1 goes off. It’s a medical call.
Griffin turns off all the burners and the group loads in their truck, ready to respond at top speed with sirens blaring.
As captain, he navigates for the driver and gets any dispatch notes on the call. With Griffin behind the wheel, Engine 1 barrels down Liberty Street, headed toward 23rd Street and a chance at revival.
A little more than three blocks away and dispatch calls it off. Police and EMS got there first.
With the red sun setting behind the city skyline, the engine, at normal speed this time, heads back to the station and a pot of cold taco meat.
“We live in a beautiful city, don’t we?” Groce asked no one in particular.
Cold meals are standard operating procedure among firefighters. Lunch that day, two slices from Burke Street, got interrupted for a car crash involving hazardous fluids near Forsyth Tech. A nearly 30 minute detour, Engine 1 had to throw down kitty litter to prevent the fluids from making the road slick. Manuel's pepperoni got cold.
By the time dinner actually got served that night, the firefighters were joking again, most of the humor too juvenile for publication. This is how it is every night, they said.
Tonight they’re talking about the time Groce threw away another platoon’s Christmas turkeys.
“There’s these two big ole beautiful brown turkeys in the fridge, and I came and cut myself a piece off,” said Art Mote, an engineer on Ladder 1. “Two days later, it’s Sunday and they’re still untouched. It’s fridge clean out day and Blake (Groce) comes in and just chunks ‘em.”
The jokes and the meal don’t last long. Ladder 1 got called into service, and by the time they got back to the station, they got called out again.
Shortly after their last bites, the department’s medical squad — a red Chevrolet Tahoe with a laptop mount and some lights — got called to another overdose. Hopefully someone else could get to the dishes.
'Pain and misery'
There is an observed difference between the mindsets of the Griffins and Griggs of Station 1, and that of Manuel.
The young ones want action. Shootings, fires, wrecks. Driving through the streets of Winston-Salem they can instantly recall the things they saw there. Driving back from a false fire alarm on Hutton Street while on the way to lunch, the engine passed the scene of a shooting last year.
“He was alive when we got there,” Griggs said. “... But you knew he wasn’t going to make it.”
Griffin said he remembered talking to Griggs the night of the shooting, the pair anticipating a call.
The adrenaline rush for a newer firefighter when the siren goes off is hard to understate.
Groce is more nonchalant about it.
“The job is dealing with the pain and misery and poor decisions of the citizens of Winston-Salem after 10 p.m.,” he said, joking.
Manuel has seen a lot in his 19 years, and alternated between cynicism and the sober reality that is being a first-responder.
“You’re risking your life, you’re exposing yourself and you’re seeing shit you don’t want to see,” Manuel said.
When you get the shooting calls, the big fires, Manuel said he knows that more often than not, those aren’t going to end well.
“Ultimately, you don’t want anyone losing their homes,” he said. “You don’t want anybody to lose their life.”
Seeing things like brain matter, charred bodies and car crash victims take a heavy toll. With firefighter suicide rates more than doubling line of duty deaths, Manuel says he’s become acutely aware of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and the effect it might play on him and his fellow firefighters.
“In the back of your mind you hear all them people have PTSD and you start going through the checklist (of symptoms) in your mind,’ Manuel said. “And you’re like, do I have it? Do I know I have it? Do I want to be labeled?”
He’s asked if the increase in firefighter suicides worries him. Has the stress ever gotten to him?
“You can only be so strong,” he says, his blue eyes now looking down. “You can only handle so much shit.”
The city offers counseling after exceptionally traumatic events, but most of the time Manuel says he and his platoon mates keep to themselves around the station.
With 19 years under his belt, and 11 more to go, Manuel is asked if he’s ever thought about getting away from the mayhem and bustle of Station 1. He has, he says, but pride won’t let him.
“I could go across town and not do a thing all day, sleep all night and get paid the same,” he said. “It’s the busiest ladder and the busiest engine and I want to be a part of that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.