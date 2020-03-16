Denise Hines finalized her win over incumbent Renita Linville on Friday for the Democratic nomination for clerk of Superior Court in Forsyth County, as the county board of elections completed its official canvass of the March 3 primary election.
Leading by 716 votes in the initial election day count, Hines saw her lead increase to 766 votes with the tallying of absentee and provisional ballots that was completed Friday.
The final count showed Hines with 24,696 votes, to 23,930 for Linville.
Though the race was close, it was never close enough to give Linville a chance at a recount. Under state law, an apparent election loser can ask for a mandatory recount only if the margin is less than 1% of the total vote cast in the contest.
Both before the canvass and afterward, Hines led Linville by almost several hundred votes more than the 1% margin.
The canvass showed Hines picking up 280 votes from the election night totals, and Linville picking up 230 votes.
Linville said Monday that she acknowledged her defeat in the Democratic primary. Linville became the first black person to hold the position of Forsyth County’s clerk of court when she was appointed in July 2019 to replace Susan Frye, who retired.
Hines, who will be running unopposed on the November ballot, would become the second black woman to serve in the position, barring any successful write-in candidacy.
