Lowes Foods said it will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a family friendly countdown early this evening at the Festival of Lights at Tanglewood Park.

The event is free for people who buy tickets to enter the Tanglewood Festival of Lights, which cost $15 per car for families, $35 per van, limo or minibus and $100 per motorcoach.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. (which is midnight in Paris) with a countdown at about 6:15 p.m. today. The event will be repeated at 7 p.m. (midnight in London).

Lowes Foods’ “S’moresville” is adjacent to the Red Barn at the Tanglewood Festival of Lights.

The supermarket chain will provide hats, noisemakers and sparkling cider for the toast.

