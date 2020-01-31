Biz40

Work continues on Business 40 on Thursday in Winston-Salem.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

Business 40 should reopen this weekend, highway officials said in an 11 a.m. announcement today.

Officials said crews are shooting for a late Saturday or early Sunday reopening, although weather could push that back to Monday morning. The goal would be to open the highway in time for morning commuter traffic.

Remaining vehicular bridges on Business 40 will open by 4 p.m. today, state highway officials said.

Workers could be seen this morning at the three bridges as they readied them for traffic.

The bridges that carry Marshall and Cherry streets over the Business 40 work zone will open, as will High Street from Brookstown Avenue to Marshall Street, and the Brookstown underpass beneath the renovated downtown freeway.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines joined highway officials and others in the 11 a.m. announcement at BB&T Ballpark.

Business 40 has been closed for a $100-million renovation since Nov. 17, 2018. Originally planned as a two-year closure, the project was sped by incentives to the contractors to finish early.

The Winston-Salem Dash have announced a "Pop-Up Party" on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., one that will allow people to walk on the freeway between Peters Creek Parkway and Brookstown Avenue.

"People said they wanted a chance to walk it, to touch it, to do things they won't be able to do after it opens," said Larry Shaver, the resident engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation here.

The Dash announcement says the party is being held to celebrate, now that "Salem Parkway, through downtown Winston-Salem, is about to reopen."

Dash officials said their Saturday event will include a DJ, activities for children, $2 hot dogs and beer and $1 soft drinks, coffee, water and popcorn. For more details, go to www.milb.com/winston-salem.

Joines famously announced last year that it was possible Business 40 could reopen around Christmas.

State officials quickly walked that back, but it was true that there was a chance Business 40 could have opened by the end of 2019, had every break fallen the right way.

As it stands, the reopening of the last bridges over the work zone will come a little over 14 months after Business 40 was shut down.

The two pedestrian bridges being built as part of the project will remain under construction, and workers will be constructing noise walls and carrying out other activities even after cars flow on the highway once again. Final completion of the project is set for sometime this summer.

PHOTOS: Business 40 shut down more than a

year ago. Here's how far we've come.

wyoung@wsjournal.com

336-727-7369

@wyoungWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments