Business 40 should reopen this weekend, highway officials said in an 11 a.m. announcement today.
Officials said crews are shooting for a late Saturday or early Sunday reopening, although weather could push that back to Monday morning. The goal would be to open the highway in time for morning commuter traffic.
Remaining vehicular bridges on Business 40 will open by 4 p.m. today, state highway officials said.
Workers could be seen this morning at the three bridges as they readied them for traffic.
The bridges that carry Marshall and Cherry streets over the Business 40 work zone will open, as will High Street from Brookstown Avenue to Marshall Street, and the Brookstown underpass beneath the renovated downtown freeway.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines joined highway officials and others in the 11 a.m. announcement at BB&T Ballpark.
Business 40 has been closed for a $100-million renovation since Nov. 17, 2018. Originally planned as a two-year closure, the project was sped by incentives to the contractors to finish early.
The Winston-Salem Dash have announced a "Pop-Up Party" on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., one that will allow people to walk on the freeway between Peters Creek Parkway and Brookstown Avenue.
"People said they wanted a chance to walk it, to touch it, to do things they won't be able to do after it opens," said Larry Shaver, the resident engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation here.
The Dash announcement says the party is being held to celebrate, now that "Salem Parkway, through downtown Winston-Salem, is about to reopen."
Dash officials said their Saturday event will include a DJ, activities for children, $2 hot dogs and beer and $1 soft drinks, coffee, water and popcorn.
www.milb.com/winston-salem.
Joines famously announced last year that it was possible Business 40 could reopen around Christmas.
State officials quickly walked that back, but it was true that there was a chance Business 40 could have opened by the end of 2019, had every break fallen the right way.
As it stands, the reopening of the last bridges over the work zone will come a little over 14 months after Business 40 was shut down.
The two pedestrian bridges being built as part of the project will remain under construction, and workers will be constructing noise walls and carrying out other activities even after cars flow on the highway once again. Final completion of the project is set for sometime this summer.
PHOTOS: Business 40 shut down more than a year ago. Here's how far we've come.
Bus. 40 shutdown
A steel beam is separated from the rubble as Bus. 40 bridge over Liberty Street is demolished at dusk Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, less than 12 hours after the freeway was closed.
Walt Unks/Journal
Bus. 40 shutdown
Asphalt milling machines remove the top layer of asphalt on Bus. 40 between Church Street and US 52, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.
Walt Unks/Journal
Bus. 40 shutdown
A major portion of the Bus. 40 bridge over Liberty Street had been demolished by dusk Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, less than 12 hours after the freeway was closed.
Walt Unks/Journal
Bus. 40 shutdown
Steel beams from the Bus. 40 bridge over Liberty Street are stacked on the side of Lberty Street by dusk Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, less than 12 hours after the freeway was closed.
Walt Unks/Journal
Bus. 40 shutdown
Concrete breakers tear apart the Business 40 bridge over Liberty Street on Nov. 17.
Photos by Walt Unks/Journal
Bus. 40 shutdown
An asphalt milling machine removes the top layer of asphalt on Business 40 as concrete breakers tear apart the Liberty Street bridge Nov. 17.
Walt Unks/Journal
Bus. 40 shutdown
An asphalt milling machine removes the top layer of asphalt on Bus. 40 as concrete breakers tear apart the Liberty Street bridge, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.
Walt Unks/Journal
Bus. 40 shutdown
Concrete breakers tear apart the Bus 40 bridge over Liberty Street Nov. 17, 2018 hours after the road was shut down for a rebuild.
Walt Unks/Journal
Bus. 40 shutdown
Flatiron employees Calvin Blackburn (left) and Stephen Edwards move barricades into places as Business 40 is shut down before sunrise Nov. 17.
Walt Unks/Journal
Bus. 40 shutdown
Business 40 was shut down before sunrise Nov. 17.
Walt Unks/Journal
Bus. 40 shutdown
Flatiron supervisors examine a drawing to confirm where barricades need to be placed as Business 40 is shut down.
Walt Unks/Journal
Bus. 40 shutdown
Flatiron employees Calvin Blackburn (left) and Stephen Edwards move barricades into places as Bus. 40 is shut down Nov. 17.
Walt Unks/Journal
Bus. 40 shutdown
Signs on U.S. 52 alert motorists that Business 40 had closed Nov. 17.
Walt Unks/Journal
Bus. 40 shutdown
Business 40 was shut down before sunrise Nov. 17.
Walt Unks/Journal
Biz40
Workers secure a section of an archway on the face of the Liberty Street bridge over Business 40 on Thursday.
Biz40
Work continues on Business 40 as seen from the Cherry Street bridge looking toward Broad Street.
Work continues on Business 40 as seen from the Cherry Street Bridge on Thursday in Winston-Salem.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
A worker lays down a guide for a bridge screed, a piece of equipment that helps smooth concrete on a bridge, on the Cherry Street bridge over Business 40 on Thursday.
Photos by Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Workers lay bricks along walls lining Business 40 near the Church Street bridge in Winston-Salem in mid-November.
PHOTOS BY Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Workers lay bricks along walls lining Business 40 near the Church Street bridge on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Workers lay bricks along walls lining Business 40 near the Church Street bridge on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
A worker lays bricks along the wall lining Business 40 near the Church Street bridge on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
A worker lays down a guide for a bridge screed, a piece of equipment that helps smooth concrete on a bridge, on the Cherry Street bridge over Business 40 on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Workers secure rebar on the Business 40 bridge over Brookstown Avenue as they prepare to pour concrete on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Workers secure rebar on the Business 40 bridge over Brookstown Avenue as they prepare to pour concrete on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Work continues on Business 40 on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Work continues on the new Marshall Street on ramp to Business 40 on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Workers secure a section of an archway on the face of the Liberty Street bridge over Business 40 on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
A worker secures the scaffolding for brick laying along walls lining Business 40 near the Church Street bridge on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
A worker lays bricks along the wall lining Business 40 near the Church Street bridge on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
A worker prepares girders on the Cherry Street Bridge over Business 40 for a layer of concrete on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Workers lay down a guide for a bridge screed, a piece of equipment that helps smooth concrete on a bridge, on the Cherry Street bridge over Business 40 on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Work continues on Business 40 as seen from the Cherry Street Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
A worker lays down a guide for a bridge screed, a piece of equipment that helps smooth concrete on a bridge, on the Cherry Street bridge over Business 40 on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Workers (background) prepare to pour concrete onto rebar on the Business 40 bridge over Brookstown Avenue last month.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Jason Mabe, an operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, hooks up a sign post prior to hanging a new exit sing at Cloverdale Avenue on Business 40 on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Brandon Blackburn, foreman with Traffic Control Safety Services, cuts a sign post down to size before hanging a new exit sign at Cloverdale Avenue on Business 40 on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20200117w_nws_Biz40
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Jason Mabe, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, looks over a newly installed exit sign at the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
A crew with Traffic Control Safety Services installs a new sign and removes an old sign at the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Jason Mabe, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, looks over a newly installed exit sign at the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Signs with the new exit number system sit in the back of a truck along Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Kevin Fournier, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, attaches a new exit sign to a crane for the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Kevin Fournier, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, attaches a new exit sign to a crane for the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Brandon Blackburn, foreman with Traffic Control Safety Services, cuts a sign post down to size before hanging a new exit sign at Cloverdale Avenue on Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Jason Mabe, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, installs a new exit sign at the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Jason Mabe, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, attaches a sign post before hanging a new exit sign at Cloverdale Avenue on Business 40 on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20200117w_nws_Biz40
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Brandon Blackburn, foreman with Traffic Control Safety Services, cuts a sign post down to size before hanging a new exit sign at Cloverdale Avenue on Business 40 on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20200117w_nws_Biz40
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Erin Lambert, a driver/operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, maneuvers a new exit sign into place at the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40 last week.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Jason Mabe, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, installs a new exit sign at the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Kevin Fournier, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, attaches a new exit sign to a crane for the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Kevin Fournier, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, attaches a new exit sign to a crane for the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Signs with the new exit number system sit in the back of a truck along Business 40 on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Erin Lambert, a driver/operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, maneuvers a new exit sign into place at the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Traffic Control Safety operators, from left, Kevin Fournier, Jason Mabe and Ty Payne maneuver a new exit sign into place on Business 40 at the Cloverdale Avenue exit.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Kevin Fournier, an operator with traffic Control Safety Services, maneuvers a new exit sign into place on Business 40 at the Cloverdale Avenue exit.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Traffic Control Safety operators, from left, Kevin Fournier and Jason Mabe measure a sign post prior to hanging a new exit sign along Business 40 at the Cloverdale Avenue exit.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Traffic Control Safety Services operators, from left, Ty Payne, Erin Lambert and Jason Mabe prepare to hang a new sign at the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Jason Mabe, an operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, hooks up a sign post prior to hanging a new exit sing at Cloverdale Avenue on Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Brandon Blackburn, foreman with Traffic Control Safety Services, cuts a sign post down to size before hanging a new exit sign at Cloverdale Avenue on Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Jason Mabe, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, attaches a sign post before hanging a new exit sign at Cloverdale Avenue on Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Brandon Blackburn, foreman with Traffic Control Safety Services, maneuvers a new exit sign into place on Business 40 at the Cloverdale Avenue exit.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Brandon Blackburn, foreman with Traffic Control Safety Services, looks over a newly installed exit sign at the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Jason Mabe, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, looks over a newly installed exit sign at the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
A crew with Traffic Control Safety Services installs a new sign and removes an old sign at the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Jason Mabe, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, looks over a newly installed exit sign at the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Signs with the new exit number system sit in the back of a truck along Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Kevin Fournier, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, attaches a new exit sign to a crane for the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Kevin Fournier, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, attaches a new exit sign to a crane for the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Brandon Blackburn, foreman with Traffic Control Safety Services, cuts a sign post down to size before hanging a new exit sign at Cloverdale Avenue on Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Biz40
Jason Mabe, operator with Traffic Control Safety Services, installs a new exit sign at the Cloverdale Avenue exit on Business 40.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Bus. 40 construction
Concrete barriers are being delivered, Tuesday, Jan 7, as work continues on Business 40, the future Salem Parkway. The ramp to Main Street (right) is open.
Walt Unks/Journal
Bus. 40 construction
Work continues on Business 40, the future Salem Parkway near Broad Street, on Jan 7. In the background is the Green Street pedestrian bridge, which is currently under construction.
Walt Unks/Journal
Bus. 40 construction
Work continues on Business 40 between Broad Street and Marshall Street on Jan 7.
Walt Unks/Journal
Bus. 40 construction
Work continues on Bus. 40, the future Salem Parkway between Broad Street and Marshall Street, Tuesday, Jan 7, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
Bus. 40 construction
Workers install safety rails on the Cherry St. bridge over Bus. 40, the future Salem Parkway, Tuesday, Jan 7, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
Bus. 40 construction
A worker guides a bucket of concrete into place to pour a column on the Cherry Street bridge over Bus. 40, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Walt Unks/Journal
Wow! This has been an amazing project. It can't be said enough how well the public was kept informed throughout the process. The cooperation between city officials and contractors has served as a model for how business should be conducted. I can't imagine such a huge project impacting so many reaching completion with less pain than this one. I realize that I could well be in the minority saying this but I've lived in many cities in this country and suffered years of similar construction. None progressed as smoothly as has the transition of Business 40 to the new Salem Parkway. Let's hope when the final touches are added it will be as attractive as predicted and all downtown businesses will get back on a successful track.
So is it Business 40 or Salem Parkway?
