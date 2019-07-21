If it seems like Business 40 is almost halfway to reopening downtown, you may be dead wrong.
It could be more than halfway.
Consider: Only three bridges for motor vehicles remain to be finished. Soon, new ramps leading from Main Street will connect to Hamilton Bridge and U.S. 52 from downtown.
“Actually, if you look at our progress chart, we are more than halfway right now,” said Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County.
Business 40 looks on track to reopen at least as soon as the spring of 2020, officials say. Of course, there is always the weather to consider, they say.
“I could not be more pleased with the progress that has been made on the project,” said “Assuming we have good weather for the rest of the year, I’m assuming it will be open sooner rather than later.”
Good weather isn’t a given. Greta Lint, who does public relations for the Business 40 project, points out that in the fall of 2018, during the months leading up to the Business 40 closure, the area was hit with a couple periods of big downpours, after the remnants of hurricanes Florence and Michael passed through.
Replacing the actual Business 40 road surface, as opposed to doing bridge work, could be slowed if storm conditions like that happen this fall, Lint said.
“If we have that, it is going to need time to dry out,” she said. “When you are building bridges you can work with concrete in the rain. But when you work in dirt, it has to be dry. We won’t know until late fall when the road will open.”
The Business 40 renovation, in planning for more than 10 years, was preceded by two major projects that had to be ready before work on the main reconstruction could begin: The construction of an extension of Research Parkway south to U.S. 52, and the replacement of the bridge and interchange at Peters Creek Parkway and Business 40.
The Research Parkway extension was completed in the summer of 2017.
Work on the interchange of Peters Creek Parkway interchange and Business 40 started in the fall of 2017. In stages, the new bridge and interchange reopened between July and November of 2018.
When possible, officials said, ways have been devised to speed up the renovation. One example was the early demolition of the Broad Street bridge, carried out in September of 2018 at the suggestion of contractors.
“That was an ingenious move because it allowed the contractor to get Broad Street completed earlier, so that when we closed down Brookstown, Cherry and Marshall, it gave them that north-south connection they would not have had, had we waited,” Ivey said.
Another change was the decision to tear down Marshall Street before the completion of the Liberty Street bridge. Under the original plan, either the Liberty-Main or Cherry-Marshall pair was supposed to stay open all the time.
“We were able to close Cherry Street because we opened Main Street,” Ivey said. “It did take longer to get Liberty Street open. We went back and looked at our traffic numbers and did some additional counts. We found out that the traffic on Marshall was not as heavy as anticipated, so we felt we could close Marshall early without creating any major problems.”
With the opening of the Church Street bridge on May 24, highway officials felt they could go ahead with the Marshall demolition. The month or so without Liberty Street up and going seemed a good price to pay for speeding things along, officials said.
“If we had had to wait until we opened Liberty, it would have definitely pushed the opening date further into the future,” Ivey said.
Work continues on reopening the eastern end of Business 40. That will be possible because contractors are concentrating on finishing the ramps that connect Main Street to Hamilton Bridge, without having to finish the main highway in the middle just yet.
Once the ramps are in, motorists heading downtown from the east will no longer have to get off at U.S. 52. They can take the single lane that will open all the way to Main Street.
Likewise, motorists on Main can get on Business 40 east downtown.
Those ramps should be in service by late July or early August.
After that, there’s a more lengthy gap until the new bridges at Cherry and Marshall street are built.
As with the other bridges in the project, the Cherry-Marshall pair, along with the new bridge to be built over Brookstown Avenue, construction will finish before Business 40 itself is ready to open, Lint said.
“We realize that Cherry and Marshall are key pathways in and out of the city,” she said. “We really want to get them open as quickly as we can.”
At the work site, the Cherry Street bridge is clearly further along than Marshall Street. Retaining walls and metal pilings have been put in place on the south side of the bridge, and excavation reveals the eventual depth of the roadway at that point.
Although excavation has also been done in front of the Marshall Street bridge site, no retaining walls or metal pilings were evident Thursday.
Over at Brookstown Avenue, pilings rise far into the air on one side of the future bridge that will carry Business 40 over Brookstown Avenue. A lot of work remains to be done.
“It’s a big bridge,” Lint said.
Although Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines famously created a stir back in February with a prediction that Business 40 could reopen by Christmas, highway officials are still playing it cautious. Lint said April of 2020 is still the time the freeway is scheduled to reopen, even though everyone’s hoping it can be sooner.
It’s not only the weather, but the unknowns of digging into the dirt in a city as old as Winston-Salem.
At Liberty Street, Lint said, work was held up when pipes nobody knew were there turned up in the dirt.
“We have infrastructure everywhere and nobody knows where it is,” Lint said, speaking to the knowledge that people in bygone days didn’t always leave behind records. “At Liberty Street, the contractor would dig and find stuff that no one knew was there. We have had to stop digging, pull out things and replace them.
At times, contractors found very hard rock in unexpected places, leading to episodes of otherwise unplanned blasting.
Business 40 is more than just a road: It has non-highway accommodations that include two bridges and what’s being called a multi-use path, or MUP, that will run in a separate path alongside highway for bike riders and others.
The Strollway bridge, visible under construction beside the recently-opened Liberty Street bridge, is well underway and should be done sometime this summer.
The Strollway will have what has been described as an eco-friendly “land bridge” meant to give walkers a more natural-looking way of crossing the busy road. But there’s a plant list floating around that includes grasses, butterfly bushes and other pollinator-friendly vegetation.
The land bridge will have a water system built into it to keep the plants going during dry spells, Lint said.
The land bridge, another pedestrian bridge going up over Business 40 at Green Street, and the arches over the intersection of U.S. 52 and Research Parkway are all projects of the Creative Corridors Coalition, which raised money from the private sector for artistic enhancements for the downtown freeway.
Lint said the two bridges should be finished by the time Business 40 reopens, but there will still be other work to do even after the cars are flowing on the new road.
And the list of things that may be going on is long: seeding, mulching, work on the MUP, placement of final asphalt and pavement markings, staining noise walls, fiber-optic cable routing, minor grading, fencing, right-of-way markers, even final asphalt surfacing.
Some jobs will require lane closures, but the highway will be open.
Ivey said that when finished, it should be many years before the highway requires any new work.
“This is going to last for the next 50 years or so,” Ivey said, adding that no other improvements to the downtown freeway are on tap at present. “50 years from now, who knows?”