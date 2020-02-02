Business 40 in downtown Winston-Salem has officially reopened as Salem Parkway.
Crews began at the exit where U.S. 52 meets the new Salem Parkway and opened the eastbound lanes exit-by-exit. Around 4:30 a.m., workers were opening the westbound lanes.
The reopening comes about 14 and a half months after Business 40 closed on Nov. 17, 2018, for a remake that includes longer ramps, higher bridge clearances and, possibly, a 55 mile-per-hour speed limit once engineers decide whether the road can handle it.
Although the highway has reopened, it is not finished.
Much remains to be done, but that work consists of things than can be carried out while traffic moves, or in some cases, with nighttime lane closures.
Major aspects of the project that remain under construction include two pedestrian bridges: One, connecting to Green Street, will be a suspension bridge with arches. It crosses Salem Parkway near BB&T Ballpark.
For now, the Green Street bridge is supported by temporary pillars that are separated from the travel lanes by concrete barriers.
The other pedestrian bridge will be a so-called land bridge, one designed to incorporate plants and giving walkers a chance to cross the freeway in a more natural setting. That bridge crosses near Liberty Street and connects two portions of the Strollway that were disconnected during construction.
Another major component is the multi-use path that will run alongside Business 40 and eventually connect downtown with the area around Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Along the way, that path will pass through a tunnel constructed under Peters Creek Parkway near the ballpark.
Now that it is open, the freeway has lost its Business 40 designation. It keeps the U.S. 421 designation, meaning that motorists who travel west, toward Boone, will be on U.S. 421 north, while those going the other way, toward Greensboro, will be taking U.S. 421 south.
State highway and city officials announced the reopening on Friday at a news conference at BB&T Ballpark.
Later that evening, workers removed barricades and opened first the Cherry Street bridge and then Brookstown Avenue where it crosses under Salem Parkway.
Also opening was High Street as it runs between Brookstown Avenue and Marshall Street.
The Marshall Street bridge did not open Friday because rain kept workers from putting down the last white pavement markings needed to reopen the crossing. That work was finished on Saturday and the bridge opened.
Local officials gave credit to highway officials and contractors Flatiron Constructors Inc. and Blythe Development Co. for bringing in the project ahead of schedule.
The state originally conceived of the project as taking two years to complete, but the contractors promised a 20-month shutdown when they got the job.
Later, the time of closure was shortened even more, to 17 months, with incentives to do the work faster. Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines caused a stir when he told a local television station that the road could reopen around this past Christmas.
While that didn't happen, highway officials were saying that the year 2020 would not get too far advanced before the reopening.
Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation here, said the project marked the first time in the state's history that a section of freeway was shut down in both directions at the same time.
Asked early on, residents overwhelmingly chose to have the road completely shut down for two years, instead of keeping the highway open and stretching construction over six years.
