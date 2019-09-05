Business 40 will close between Peters Creek Parkway and Cloverdale Avenue this weekend so that contractors can perform a lane shift as part of the ongoing Business 40 renovation.
The downtown Winston-Salem freeway will close in both directions beginning at 8 p.m. today, weather permitting.
The stretch is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, or as soon as the work is complete.
Business 40 is currently reduced to one lane in each direction between Peters Creek Parkway and Cloverdale Avenue, allowing crews to work on lowering the elevation of the new roadway.
Now that one lane is complete on each side, crews are ready to switch traffic onto them.
“Before we can place traffic on the new Business 40 lanes, crews need to remove the top portion of the old lanes,” said NCDOT Assistant Resident Engineer Larry Shaver.
“To protect the public from debris spilling onto the roadway, we are closing this stretch for the weekend.”
The following detours have been established:
- Business 40 eastbound traffic wishing to access Peters Creek Parkway will be directed to Cloverdale Avenue, to West First Street, and then to Peters Creek Parkway.
- Peters Creek Parkway traffic wishing to travel west on Business 40 will be directed to West First Street, to Cloverdale Avenue, and onto Business 40.
“The work to lower the new travel lanes in this area will create a smoother transition when all of Salem Parkway opens in Spring 2020,” Shaver said.
Salem Parkway is the new name for Business 40 after the renovation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.