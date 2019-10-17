Business 40 will close in between Peters Creek Parkway and Cloverdale Avenue Friday night so that workers can prepare to reopen lanes that were closed in recent weeks for paving work, Winston-Salem officials said.
The closure will start at 8 p.m. Friday, officials said, with both lanes reopened in each direction around 7 p.m. Saturday.
During the closure, traffic will be rerouted along First Street and Cloverdale Avenue, as it has been in the past during construction.
One lane at a time in each direction has been closed recently as workers adjusted the level of the pavement beneath the Peters Creek Parkway bridge.
With the reopening of both lanes Saturday night, a stage in the completion of the Business 40 revamp will be completed.
The downtown freeway is expected to open in early 2020.
