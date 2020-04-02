...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FRIDAY...
Cierra McDowell wipes down surfaces on a Winston-Salem Transit Authority bus. Cleaners with the WSTA clean every city bus regularly, scrubbing all surfaces and spraying disinfectant.
Winston-Salem Transit Authority officials are mulling getting rid of fares on bus routes as a way to keep drivers safer from exposure to the novel coronavirus.
When people get onto a bus they encounter the driver. That has both drivers and the bus company concerned about the health implications: Sick drivers feel miserable and can’t drive.
If fees were waived people could get on the bus through the rear doors, putting distance between drivers and riders. It wouldn’t be that big a financial impact because the bus system is largely subsidized, said Donna Woodson, the general manager of WSTA.
The fare for an adult is $1; seniors pay 50 cents.
“We did have a driver that asked someone to get off the busmbecause of symptoms the passenger was experiencing,” Woodson said.
Woodson said drivers can’t force someone to get off a bus, but that WSTA is doing what it can to keep people safe: The seats closest to the drivers have been taken off buses, and a constant message goes out to riders to practice social distancing.
Earlier this week, WSTA put into place a new bus schedule that reduces the operating hours and number of routes.
WSTA has also stepped up the disinfecting of buses: Where that was formerly done for each bus at the end of the day, buses are now cleaned when they come back to the bus station after each run.
“They are wiping down the handrails where you get onto the bus, and the rails that you hold onto when standing,” Woodson said. “They wipe down any heavy traffic areas. Depending on the time, they are wiping down the seats as well.”
If passengers are on the bus at the time, drivers ask them to get off so that buses can be wiped. Then the passengers are able to come back aboard.
Woodson said the practice is based on guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control.
“According to the CDC, they want you to disinfect the vehicles as often as you can,” she said. “These are just additional steps to make it safer for our passengers and drivers.”
These steps might not be the last ones, Woodson said. Going fare-free would further insulate drivers.
Woodson said, some places that have tried fare-free service find that the number of riders goes up, making it harder to practice social distancing.
For now, every other seat in the waiting room of the transit center is off-limit so that people don’t sit so close together.
As it stands, Woodson said, ridership is down 42% on fixed-route buses and 52% on Trans-AID buses since early March.
“I don’t know that it will get to a point where we shut down completely,” she said. “But it could result in a reduction in services. New York City is still operating.”
