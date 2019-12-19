Stolen bus batteries

Thieves took 18 bus batteries, similar to these, from buses at Northeast Middle and Northeast High schools sometime between Dec. 14-15, police said.

 Greensboro Police Department

MCLEANSVILLE — Thieves made off with 18 heavy-duty school bus batteries over the weekend, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Police said in a news release the "Alliance" and "Powerfast" batteries were taken from school buses at Northeast Middle and Northeast High School sometime Saturday or Sunday.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or leave a tip on p3tips.com.

