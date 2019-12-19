MCLEANSVILLE — Thieves made off with 18 heavy-duty school bus batteries over the weekend, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.
Police said in a news release the "Alliance" and "Powerfast" batteries were taken from school buses at Northeast Middle and Northeast High School sometime Saturday or Sunday.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or leave a tip on p3tips.com.
