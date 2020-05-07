The body of Winston-Salem City Council Member Vivian Burke will lie in state from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in the lobby of City Hall at 101 N. Main St.
Burke, who died Tuesday night at age 85, represented the Northeast Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council for 43 years and was the city’s longest-serving elected official.
In addition, Burke also was the city’s longest serving mayor pro tempore as she held the post from 1989 to 1993 and from 1997 to 2020. Burke also was the longest-serving chairwoman of the Public Safety Committee as she held that post from 1977 to 2013.
On Friday, an escort will begin at Russell Funeral Home and travel west on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive as it takes Burke's body to City Hall.
From King Drive, the escort will pass the Burke Public Safety Center as it rounds the corner to go south on Marshall Street, turning east on Second Street and south on Church Street. The hearse will turn into a gated area behind City Hall for the unloading and placement of the body.
The closed casket will be placed in the lobby of City Hall.
Visitors will enter through the front door and depart through the side door to the parking lot on the north side of City Hall. Free parking will be available in the lot.
Visitors with limited mobility or in wheelchairs should use the accessible First Street entrance, and can also park on First Street for free, city officials said.
Social distancing measures will be observed. Visitors will line up outside the front door and along the sidewalk at 6-foot intervals and are being strongly encouraged to wear masks.
At the end of the lying in state, Burke's body will be escorted back to the funeral home by a route turning east on First Street from Church Street, then north on Chestnut Street and east on Fourth Street. The escort will then travel north on Research Parkway to King Drive and the funeral home.
Mayor Allen Joines is declaring Saturday to be a day of mourning for Burke and directing that flags at city-owned buildings to be flown that day at half-staff.
Burke will be buried in a private ceremony Saturday at New Evergreen Cemetery, the city said.
Adding to condolences from others made Wednesday on Burke's death, Dave Plyler, the chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, said Thursday that Burke was "a champion for equality" whose family has also led lives of service.
"Vivian was a community institution and she will be missed," Plyler said.
