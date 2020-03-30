Winston-Salem has suspended bulky item pickup until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The city will pick up items in the Route 5 neighborhoods that were supposed to have everything out on the curb on Sunday, but future collections are suspended until future notice.
City officials said the suspension will allow garbage collection crews to stay at staffing levels high enough to do their work.
It will also help prevent crews from catching the coronavirus from household items that may be contaminated.
Although there are guidelines about how long the virus can be active on various surfaces, City Manager Lee Garrity said that what no one can really say is how long it has been since someone touched the items.
"We are very concerned about sanitation, with scavengers going through everything," Garrity said. "They go through it all. Probably half of what is put out is gone through and picked up" by scavengers.
Garrity said sanitation workers will be making runs this week to pick up bulky items on Route 5.
Bulky pickups had started for the year only in March.
The city is divided into 26 bulky-item pickup zones. Routes 1 through 4 had been serviced already, and Route 5 is the one being picked up this week. That route covers an area stretching from Stratford Road on the west to U.S. 52 on the east, north of Seventh Street and Northwest Boulevard, and south of Coliseum Drive and 32nd Street.
Route 6, which would have been the next area for people to put out bulky items, covers an area on the far north side of Winston-Salem to the east and west of U.S. 52. Pickups there and on routes 7 through 26 will be rescheduled.
Meanwhile, Forsyth County officials have decided to make it easier on library patrons by allowing them to keep books instead of returning them, at least until mid-May.
The library is operating a to-go service whereby people can pick up books at library entrances in a way that avoids personal contact with anyone.
Returned books are kept aside for 72 hours to keep them virus-free. Monday, the county said that people don't have to bring books back by the due date and can keep them until May 15 without penalty.
Damon Sanders-Pratt, deputy county manager, said the extension is designed to be a stress-reducer for families with children staying and learning at home.
In other city coronavirus news:
*The meeting of the Winston-Salem City Council on April 6 will be held entirely by remote means, although people can watch on WSTV 13, the city's government channel.
The first meeting of each month is normally a zoning meeting on the city council and often features lots of public comment when a zoning case is one of high interest. Garrity said there are no zoning cases on the agenda and that no public comments will be taken during the April 6 meeting.
*The six city council members and two city staffers who were under a stay-at-home recommendation because of the coronavirus are all well. None of them got the coronavirus.
The eight had attended a National League of Cities conference March 8-11 in Washington, after which it developed that two people who attended from Colorado tested positive for COVID-19.
The eight Winston-Salem attendees were told to stay home for 14 days and monitor themselves. By the time that period ended toward the end of last week, new stay-at-home restrictions were on the way for everyone in the county.
Stay-at home orders came to Forsyth County at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by statewide restrictions Monday.
Council Member D.D. Adams, one of the eight, said she enjoyed a brief burst of freedom on Friday.
"Friday until 5 o'clock, I was wide open," Adams said. "I went to the grocery store, the driving range, the liquor store and the plant store at Lowes."
Officials say people should avoid going out as much as possible during the state-at-home order, although they are allowed out to take care of needed tasks, or even recreation.
Adams, who has lupus, said she stocked up because she didn't want to be making a lot of grocery-store runs after the 5 p.m. Friday cutoff.
"A lot of people don't understand because they don't have these preexisting conditions," she said. "They don't understand that this virus could kill people like me. I know it is hard when you have loved ones, and you feel stir-crazy and want to get out. You are putting other peoples' lives at stake, including your loved ones."
Council Member Jeff MacIntosh, another of the affected council members, noted that shortly after he was out of the restrictions, "the list of socially-responsible things to do got much, much lower."
MacIntosh said he spent the weekend cleaning his garage, only to find out Monday that his bulky items won't get picked up anytime soon.
"I stuck everything in my pickup truck," he said.
