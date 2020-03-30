Winston-Salem has suspended bulky item pickup until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The city will go ahead and pick up items in neighborhoods that were supposed to have everything out on the curb on Sunday, but future collections are suspended until future notice.
City officials said the suspension will allow garbage collection crews to stay at staffing levels high enough to do their work.
It will also help prevent crews from catching the coronavirus from household items that may be contaminated.
Although there are guidelines about how long the virus can be active on various surfaces, City Manager Lee Garrity said that what no one can really say is how long it has been since someone touched the items.
"We are very concerned about sanitation, with scavengers going through everything," Garrity said. "They go through it all. Probably half of what is put out is gone through and picked up" by scavengers.
Garrity said sanitation workers will be making runs this week to pick up bulky items.
