Winston-Salem has suspended bulky item pickup until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

City officials said the suspension will allow garbage collection crews to stay at staffing levels high enough to do their work.

It will also prevent crews from catching the coronavirus from household items that may be contaminated.

This story will be updated.

Bulky item pickup

These items were left on Greenway Avenue for bulky item pickup, which the city of Winston-Salem has suspended as of Monday morning.

wyoung@wsjournal.com

336-727-7369

@wyoungWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments