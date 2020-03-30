Winston-Salem has suspended bulky item pickup until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.
City officials said the suspension will allow garbage collection crews to stay at staffing levels high enough to do their work.
It will also prevent crews from catching the coronavirus from household items that may be contaminated.
This story will be updated.
