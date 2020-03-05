Buena Vista Road between Dartmouth and Avalon roads will be closed to through traffic on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting Monday for sewer main replacement.
The City-County Utilities Division said the work has been scheduled to avoid disrupting student drop-off and pick-up at Whitaker Elementary School.
During work hours, the school will be accessible from Dartmouth Road.
Officials said repairs should be finished by Thursday, if the weather cooperates.
Detours will be posted. For more information, call City Link 311 or 337-727-8000.
