A small brush fire that damaged a utility building near Washington Park on Friday started after a man tried to get rid of some ants, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
Brush fire on Hutton St. involving ~2 acres and several accessory buildings. #wsfire .11 pic.twitter.com/dLzUPRWmo8— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) April 3, 2020
The fire was contained to a small area and did damage one building, although no one was hurt.
Fire Division Chief Shirese Moore called it an “honest, simple mistake.”
“He chose to use fire, and of course it was pretty windy that day and it got out of hand,” Moore said.
