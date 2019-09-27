After receiving a grocery bag filled with produce at Brunson Elementary School on Friday, 6-year-old Angel Faulks fished around to find, then show off her favorite – a fresh, deep orange clementine.
Some of her kindergarten classmates started calling out their most-liked fruits and vegetables.
“Oranges and carrots,” said 5-year-old Messiah Green.
“Corn, carrots and oranges,” said 5-year-old Angus Cardenas-Zboreak.
The students participated in the Fall Farmer’s Market for Kids. Brunson’s market was the first farmer’s market for the 2019-2020 school year for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, put on by Chartwells K12 and DINE WS/FCS, a brand of the WS/FCS Child Nutrition Department. All the items were free.
“It’s to increase the awareness of the seasonal produce — fresh local produce,” Katie Willard, a marketing specialist with DINE WS/FCS, said of the event.
In addition to clementines, carrots and corn in the husk, students received red beets, sweet potatoes and zucchini to take home.
Students also got the chance to listen to talks that included the importance of eating produce and how farmers grow produce.
On Friday, Willard started off the event by asking students numerous questions about farmer’s markets and farming.
“Who grows produce?” Willard asked students in Kelly Gutierrez’s kindergarten class.
“The farmer,” said a boy.
“What’s that big thing of dirt called that we plant seeds in?” Willard said.
“Garden,” shouted several students.
After more questions, Willard explained that farmers go to farmer’s markets “so that they can sell good fruits and vegetables to us. Today, we brought a farmer’s market to you so you can take some fresh produce home to your families.”
Debra Stewart, a child-nutrition supervisor, likes to joke with the children.
“We’re going to start first with my friend, the banana,” Stewart said to one group of students as she held up a large carrot.
“That’s no banana,” said one student.
“That’s a carrot,” said several students.
Teachers at Brunson said they appreciated the opportunity for their students to experience a farmer’s market.
“A lot of them don’t get fresh vegetables and all the fresh produce,” said Venice Hailstock, a kindergarten teacher.
During a recent class discussion about the produce section in a grocery store, some of her students had no idea what she was talking about, she said.
Gutierrez said her students were excited when they heard about the farmer’s market.
She said that a lot of children are used to seeing fresh fruits and vegetables in the grocery store, not right from the farm.
“It’s like they are at a real farmer’s market, and they get to take a sample of each (item) home,” Gutierrez said.
Cindy Alva, a second-grade teacher, said that the market will tie in later in the year with part of her class curriculum on pollinators, which fertilize plants.
She said she will be able to refer to how pollinators are needed by farmers.
The market
The farmer’s markets started during the 2017-2018 WS/FCS school year.
“We do five a year,” Willard said.
She said that the goal is to eventually hold the events at every elementary school in the school district.
Four additional farmer’s markets will be held this year at Smith Farm, Piney Grove, Mineral Springs and Union Cross elementary schools.
Chartwells, a local vendor that runs the food-services program for the school district, provides the produce.
“They try to source as much local produce as they can,” Willard said.
Along with the bag of produce, students receive information about what’s in their bags, as well as recipes that incorporate some of the items.
“I just love watching the kids,” Willard said. “It’s so fun to see the smiles on their faces. It’s a great way to incorporate healthy nutrition into the school day.”
Sara Smith, a dietitian with DINE WS/FCS, said that that they want to create exposure to healthy foods and a variety of options that students may not normally get at home.
“Just them being able to see that they can go to a farmer’s market and find healthy, inexpensive options,” Smith said.
She said that the farmer’s markets at the elementary schools are interactive experiences that give students the opportunity to practice going to a real market.
“Fresh produce is going to provide healthy nutrients, vitamins and fiber that will help a student actually grow well, focus better and provide them (with) the energy, and hopefully build a healthy lifestyle now so that they will have those lasting habits later in life,” Smith said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.