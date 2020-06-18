One lane of Broad Street will be closed in each direction just south of Second Street today and Friday and on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while a contractor installs a manhole over an existing sewer line.
The contractor is responsible for all traffic control and motorists are encouraged to plan for alternate routes. For more information, please call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000.
