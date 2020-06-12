Thin stainless steel rods stretching up to the arches over the Green Street pedestrian bridge mark a new milestone in the downtown road project that has involved a complete renovation of the downtown freeway formerly known as Business 40.
Crews have been working nights recently to put the rods in place on the bridge over what is now called Salem Parkway. Once finished, some temporary supports underneath the bridge will be taken away and the Green Street bridge will be a true suspension bridge.
“We are back to doing stuff that is very visible to the public,” said Larry Shaver, the resident engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation here. “The hangers are high-grade stainless steel, anywhere from 10 to 30 feet long. We install them with pin connections top and bottom, attaching them to the arches and bridge deck. Once we get them in, there is an order in how you tension them up.”
The work on the bridge should finish up around the end of the month or in early July. The night work has required some lane closures. A complete closure or two will be needed when the work affects both lanes of traffic. Night closures have been taking place after 9 p.m.
A lot of other work is waiting on that Green Street bridge to get finished. When the temporary supports beneath the bridge are taken down, the path will be clear for work crews to come in and put down the final layers of asphalt on the western end of Salem Parkway.
That paving job will stretch from the bridge over Brookstown Avenue west to the end of the work zone near the Salem Parkway bridge over Crafton Street.
Shaver said another change that people will notice once the new pavement is down and marked is that the on-ramp to Salem Parkway west from Marshall Street will be extended.
“The ramp lane coming off Marshall will go all the way down and become the exit for Peters Creek Parkway,” Shaver said.
It may seem to some people like it’s been forever with everything that’s gone on since the coronavirus and protests started grabbing headlines, but it hasn’t been that many months since Salem Parkway reopened on Feb. 2.
The reopening was the red-letter day in the history of the downtown freeway, preceded by a day on which people could get out and walk on the new pavement. But even then, highway officials were saying there was still a lot of extra work to be done.
That work included the very visible arched pedestrian bridge that crosses Salem Parkway at Green Street. The precision required for the work meant that the suspension rods could not be fabricated until the bridge was in place.
The Green Street bridge is one of a number of architectural enhancements that were designed into the project with the help of the Creative Corridors Coalition, a private effort that raised money for the extra features.
In addition to the Green Street bridge, those features include a so-called land bridge that crosses Salem Parkway just west of Liberty Street, and which will have plantings installed for a naturalistic effect.
The enhancements also included the arch over the intersection of U.S. 52 and Research Parkway. While not on Salem Parkway proper, the arch is meant to serve as a sort of gateway to the downtown area.
Meanwhile, Shaver said, other finishing touches are being put on Salem Parkway as the project nears final completion this summer. Those include the installation of noise wall segments and new signage.
