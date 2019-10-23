Work crews will close the ramp leading from Country Club Road to southbound Silas Creek Parkway at 9 a.m. today for repairs to the bridge that carries Country Club Road over the parkway, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.

The ramp will reopen at 5 p.m. Thursday.

While the ramp is closed, drivers on Country Club going to southbound Silas Creek will use a detour on Harper Street and Goodyear Drive.

Drivers are being cautioned to be aware of work crews in the area, and that the detour route will take a little longer to access Silas Creek Parkway than the regular ramp.

