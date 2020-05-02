The pediatric emergency department for Brenner Children’s Hospital has been returned to its original location at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
The department was moved in March to make room for an adult Comprehensive Acute Respiratory Evaluation unit. That unit has been placed closer to the adult emergency department.
“We have thoroughly sanitized and cleaned the pediatric emergency department and are following social distancing and masking guidelines so families can rest assured every detail has been addressed to create a safe environment where children will receive care," said Alisa Starbuck, Brenner's president.
