A new look, a new name and an expanded menu were all part of the new Breakfastime Anytime that opened on Hanes Mall Boulevard in October.
Owner Alex Kazakos, whose father, Andreas Kazakos, opened the first Breakfastime on Old Salisbury Road in 2008, spent months transforming the former Billy Bob's Silver Diner. It now boasts 145 seats inside and 25 on a new patio.
+13
+13
+13
+13
+13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.