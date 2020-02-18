Local Boy Scout leaders say the filing of bankruptcy by the national Boy Scouts of America will not affect their groups.
Drew Armstrong, the chief executive for the Old Hickory Council of the Boy Scouts of America, which is based in Winston-Salem, said the national organization is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing.
The local chapter is separate from the national chapter and is not considering filing for bankruptcy, he said. The Old Hickory Council’s holdings and properties are separate from the national chapter’s, he added.
“Meetings and activities, district and council events, other scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual,” Armstrong said in an email. “In short, there should be no change to the local scouting experience.”
Ed Martin, the scout executive of the Old North State Council of Boy Scouts of America, which is based in Greensboro, said in an email that the “Old North State Council remains committed to the safety and personal development of the 6,200 youth (young men and women ages 5 to 20 years) and families participating in BSA programs in our eight-county service area of the Triad.”
“With youth protection requirements continuing to be in place, our youth development programs are being delivered uninterrupted and unchanged,” Martin said. “Old North State Council is separate and distinct from the BSA national organization. Our camps, properties, and all assets are controlled by our local executive board of directors.
“Our weekly activities, camping, service projects, and fundraising events will continue for the benefit of our local BSA families and the communities we serve,” Martin said.
The Boy Scouts of America urged victims to come forward Tuesday as the 110-year-old organization filed for bankruptcy protection, the first step toward creating a huge compensation fund for potentially thousands of men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders.
The Scouts resorted to Chapter 11 in hopes of surviving a barrage of lawsuits, many of them made possible by recent changes in state laws to allow people to sue over long-ago sexual abuse.
Bankruptcy will enable the organization to put those cases on hold for now and continue operating. But ultimately the Boy Scouts could be forced to sell some of their vast property holdings, including campgrounds and hiking trails, to raise money for a victims’ fund that could top $1 billion.
The Boy Scouts estimated 1,000 to 5,000 victims will seek compensation.
“The BSA encourages victims to come forward to file a claim as the bankruptcy process moves forward,” the organization said in a statement.
More than 12,000 boys have been molested by 7,800 abusers since the 1920s, according to Boy Scout files revealed in court papers.
It will be up to the court to set a deadline for filing claims. The amount of money each victim will receive is likely to depend on what assets are turned over and how many people come forward.
The filing in Wilmington, Del., sets in motion what could be one of the biggest, most complex bankruptcies ever seen, given the Scouts’ 50-state presence. The organization listed assets of $1 billion to $10 billion and liabilities of $500 million to $1 billion.
“We are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to harm innocent children,” said Roger Mosby, the Boy Scouts’ president and CEO. “While we know nothing can undo the tragic abuse that victims suffered, we believe the Chapter 11 process, with the proposed trust structure, will provide equitable compensation to all victims while maintaining the BSA’s important mission.”
The Boy Scouts’ finances have been strained in recent years by declining membership and sex-abuse settlements.
