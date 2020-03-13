As of right now, Bowman Gray Stadium says it expects to start its season on April 18.
NASCAR announced Friday that it was postponing the next two weeks of races. Bowman Gray issued a statement saying it would continue to monitor the impact of the novel coronavirus as the season opener approaches.
"While no decisions have been made yet on any changes in our schedule, the uncertainty of the future means that it is indeed possible that our 2020 season will be affected," the statement read.
Bowman Gray Stadium said it would provide weekly updates every Sunday through its website and social media channels. The 2020 season will be the 72nd in the racetrack's history.
