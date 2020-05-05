BOONE — Todd Hendley made a change to his business to help other people.
And in the process, he thinks he’s discovered a new long-term plan.
Hendley runs Ransom Pub & Event Venue in Boone, which opened in March of 2017, but Hendley has since found a new purpose: providing boxes of meals to laid-off service workers, as well as anyone else facing financial hardship right now and in need of help with groceries.
“Food insecurity is not something that only happens during a pandemic,” Hendley said in a phone interview with the Journal. “And so, this has changed the way that we’re going to do business.
“This is going to be something that even post-COVID 19, (for) this restaurant, it’s going to become a part of our local mission to where we will fight food insecurity in the High Country long after COVID-19.”
Hendley hoped to provide 100 boxes, which includes 40 total meals, during the first week of the program in mid-March, but after contacting restaurants in the area, he received almost 320 replies about recently laid-off workers who might need help. In response to that, the care box program built approximately 400 boxes, meaning Ransom provided 16,000 meals in its debut week.
By this Friday, the program will have provided approximately 60,000 cumulative meals over six weeks. Roughly 92 percent of those meals have been distributed throughout the High Country, the rest coming throughout the Raleigh area thanks to an expansion of the cause.
Hendley would love to provide more, and there are a couple main ways to help. Through the Ransom website, boxes can be sponsored and money can be donated. Hendley says all that money goes to building these boxes and nothing else.
People can also donate their time by helping fill boxes during the week, or even donate canned goods or other non-perishables to be included.
“We’re going to take a leap of faith here, have no clue how this is going to be funded, worst case scenario if we have to pay for it out of pocket, we will,” Hendley said.
Hendley hatched the idea around the time the dining rooms for restaurants were shut down statewide to battle the novel coronavirus pandemic on March 17. That week, Hendley and crew — in partnership with Wine to Water, a non-profit based in Boone and founded by Hendley’s brother, Doc, that provides clean-water programs to third-world countries — aimed to support the growing number of restaurant workers who were losing income.
Ransom used its ability to buy foods wholesale to piece together meals with quality produce and goods. Hendley said a typical example of a box can have chicken breasts, oatmeal packs, rice, beans, pasta, spaghetti sauce, deli meats and a loaf of bread, among other things. It also includes recipes to help people navigate their donated menu.
The purpose of Ransom, Hendley pointed out, has never been turning a profit. Every year, they take the profit they make and donate it to Wine to Water. And now, Hendley’s eyes have been opened to the food shortages faced in this state, and particularly in Boone — according to U.S. Census data, 56.1 percent of people in Boone live in poverty.
That’s why this battle will continue for Ransom even when the state starts opening again. Soon, Hendley said he’ll have to figure out how to slowly re-open Ransom’s dining and event functions while finding a new space to keep building boxes.
Hendley said the hardest thing he’s had to do as a professional is lay off the 50 workers shortly after Gov. Roy Cooper’s order. He’s used a skeleton staff to prepare carryout and delivery orders.
He looks forward to the day he can employ his workers again, but realizes that there are still going to be people in need for the foreseeable future.
“It’s not like they’re going to wave a magic wand in May or June, and everybody’s back to work and everything is hunky dory,” Hendley said. “We’re trying to build something that is sustainable and put an infrastructure in place and a program in place that never existed before.
That’s the difficult part. We saw a need and we’re sprinting after it and meeting it and also trying to, at the same time, build an infrastructure that’s sustainable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.