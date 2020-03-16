Bookmarks' independent bookstore will be shutting its doors to the public at 7 p.m. Monday due to concerns about the coronavirus, according to a note on its website.
"Due to the increasing concern over our current public health crisis, today (3/16) will be our last day open to in store browsing and shopping until further notice," the note said. "If you are feeling well, we encourage you to stop by today between 10:00 am - 7:00 pm to stock up on great books to keep the whole family busy."
The bookstore will be offering curbside pickup starting Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers should call 336-747-1471, ext. 1000, to order or visit the website at www.bookmarksnc.org. Free shipping is available for orders over $25.
The 4,600-square-foot independent bookstore opened in July 2017. The nonprofit is mostly known for its Festival of Books and Authors, which is held annually in September.
"We want to respect the current recommendations from the CDC and WHO (World Health Organization) and will be looking at any event cancellations we need to make in the coming weeks," the note said. "All events are currently cancelled through March 31."
Footnote, a coffee shop, bar and event space, is next door to Bookmarks. It is operated by Foothills Brewing. It remains open for now.
